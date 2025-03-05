Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
On Thailand’s Forced Return Of Uyghurs To China

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 6:48 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State
February 27, 2025

We condemn in the strongest possible terms Thailand’s forced return of at least 40 Uyghurs to China, where they lack due process rights and where Uyghurs have faced persecution, forced labor, and torture. As Thailand’s longstanding ally, we are alarmed by this action, which risks running afoul of its international obligations under the UN Convention Against Torture and the International Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. This act runs counter to the Thai people’s longstanding tradition of protection for the most vulnerable and is inconsistent with Thailand’s commitment to protect human rights. We urge all governments in countries where Uyghurs seek protection not to forcibly return ethnic Uyghurs to China.

China, under the direction and control of the Chinese Communist Party, has committed genocide and crimes against humanity targeting predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. We call on Chinese authorities to provide full access to verify the well-being of the returned Uyghurs on a regular basis. The Thai Government must insist and fully verify continuously that Chinese authorities protect the Uyghurs’ human rights.

