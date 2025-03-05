The United States Objects To “Sustainable” Aviation Fuels Recommendation At ICAO Meeting

Tammy Bruce, Department Spokesperson

March 3, 2025

The United States strongly objects to a recommendation on “sustainable” aviation fuels made during the 13th triennial meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP). This recommendation to the ICAO Council on multi-cropping, the practice of growing two or more crops on the same land, for sustainable aviation fuels, would unfairly penalize U.S. farmers and significantly benefit Brazil over the rest of the world. The U.S. government believes this proposal is premature and lacks sufficient technical or scientific justification. Despite these issues, CAEP adopted the recommendation, harming U.S. farmers and the aviation industry, while increasing incentives for deforestation of threatened tropical forests.

The United States remains committed to a constructive dialogue at ICAO and the CAEP and reiterates a willingness to continue to work with member States, U.S. industry, and other observers on recommendations that reflect U.S. interests that maximize contributions to ICAO.

In support of the recent Executive Order, “Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements,” the U.S. delegation worked with more than 33 member states, U.S. industry, and other observers on recommendations to uphold aviation safety, promote U.S. leadership in civil supersonic aircraft, and address other critical aviation industry topics.

We deeply appreciate the hard work by ICAO, and the co-chairs and co-facilitators of CAEP and its working groups, in organizing the CAEP session in Montreal this month.

