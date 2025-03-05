Rising To The Call: Vanuatu Strengthens Local Expertise For Organic Certification

A new generation of skilled auditors and consultants in Vanuatu is driving organic certification efforts, helping local farmers tap into higher-value markets. As global demand for organic products rises, the Vanuatu Organic Coconut Initiative (VOCI) equips Vanuatu’s agricultural sector to meet the export demand. To achieve this demand, it will require around 1,000 farmers to participate in organic certification for coconut, cocoa and kava products. This number can grow to 2,000, with the potential for replication across the Pacific region, benefiting nations like Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, and Kiribati.

In partnership with the Pacific Community (SPC), managed Safe Agricultural Trade Facilitation through Economic Integration in the Pacific (SAFE Pacific) project funded by the European Union, VOCI hosted its Organic Training Conference in late 2024. Organised by African Pacific Vanuatu Ltd (African Pacific), the event brought together 19 participants, providing them with essential knowledge and skills in organic certification and sustainable agribusiness practices.

The training served to boost the capabilities of local auditors in supporting organic certification for farmers, facilitating more efficient organic certification processes at a more affordable cost.

Participants included growers, organic farm network managers, and compliance officers from across Vanuatu, alongside Australian trainers David Hardwick and Suwanna Thananupradit from Soil Land Food.

Andreas Lombardozzi, Trade and Development Manager for African Pacific and Director and Organic ICS Manager at LionFish Vanuatu Ltd, said the training employed a hands-on, interactive approach, incorporating real-life case studies and practical exercises to ensure the knowledge imparted was immediately applicable.

“The primary aim of the training was to empower participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively manage organic certification. Key topics included understanding and applying organic standards, ICS management, conducting internal audits, and identifying non-compliance issues. The overarching goal was to strengthen the capacity of the VOCI network and help growers access premium organic markets, ensuring long-term financial success and fostering sustainable development within the group. The fact that we have also successfully integrated the CertLink Info System will assist the Grower Group to more easily meet the product track and trace requirements under the organic regulations,” he said.

Mr Lombardozzi said the outcomes of the training events were significant.

“All participants received certification, which boosted their confidence in managing organic certification for the Grower Group. The training also fostered valuable networking opportunities, building connections among government representatives, the private sector, and other stakeholders,” he added.

As a highlight, he said the training saw strong female participation, particularly in roles such as internal auditors and network managers, further promoting gender inclusivity in Vanuatu’s organic agricultural sector.

It is anticipated that the knowledge gained during the training will also empower participants to take on leadership roles in their communities, driving sustainable agricultural practices and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across Vanuatu.

Food Technology and Nutrition graduate Ronaldine Tchivi was among the participants of the Grower Group training. Employed as a Certification Officer at Quality Solutions, she said she is now better equipped to assist individuals seeking Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) and organic certification for their products.

“One thing that stood out the most for me was having the opportunity to practice doing internal auditing because it elaborates the process of organic internal auditing. I acquired a new skill when I did internal auditing for a farmer at Kole who wanted their coconut/copra organic certified,” she said.

Prior to the training, Ms Tchivi said that while she knew of some stakeholders involved in the organic certification process, she lacked clarity on their specific roles in the VOCI project.

“After the training, I have a better understanding of the stakeholders, their roles, who is part of the Growers Group Project and who the key external partners are.”

Basil Etienne is a Vanuatu Bureau of Standards (VBS) Administration Officer and a kava farmer from Lakatoro, Malekula in the Malampa Province. He believes the training has better equipped him to educate farmers and value-adding producers about the benefits of organic certification.

Mr Etienne is looking forward to applying what he has learnt by helping his community and fellow farmers and producers improve their competitiveness in both regional and international markets.

It is also significant that VBS is now including organic inspections at the farm level, strengthening their relationship with farmers and verifying the organic standards on the ground in Vanuatu. Benoit Chalet, VBS coordinator in Santo is pleased that VBS can now extend its work on the farmer level and build deeper relationships with the private sector in supporting organic certification.

VOCI Compliance Officer Norah Rihai shared that the training helped her develop a deeper understanding of the standards and strengthened her ability to communicate them through the ICS and farm management plans, while VOCI Farm Network Manager Samuel Tiwok said policies and standards would help farmers better manage their farms and keep them compliant with organic certification standards.

Mr Tiwok said the potential to secure premium prices for coconut products was a significant incentive for farmers to adopt these standards, recognising that successful certification hinged on meeting the standards and passing audits.

“As a farmer, I am more interested in premium prices, but after the training, I have learnt that this takes time, needs patience, and better management,” he said.

For Mr Lombardozzi, the training events are a testament to the collaboration between the public, private, and producer sectors, all working towards a sustainable future for agriculture in Vanuatu.

“We would also like to express our sincere thanks to SPC for the grant that facilitated this Conference as well as Grow Asia Pacific for their assistance. We look forward to continuing our efforts with growers, government partners, and international markets to support the growth and development of organic farming in Vanuatu and the Pacific region.”

