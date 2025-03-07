More Than Half Of New Zealanders Think Things Would Work Better If More Women Held Positions Of Responsibility

Wellington, 5 March 2025 – 57% of New Zealanders agree that things would work better if more women held positions with responsibility in government and companies. Additionally, 42% New Zealanders also define themselves as a feminist. This is significantly higher than the 30-country global average* (38%).

Key findings include:

. Two in three (67%) New Zealanders say that gender equality is important to them personally. Many think gender equality efforts by government and businesses have been positive for society. Two in five (40%) New Zealanders say that efforts toward gender equality made by government and businesses have been positive, with just under 10% saying the impact on society has been negative.

Across the 30 countries surveyed, agreement that efforts toward gender equality have gone far enough has declined by 5 percentage points, as has agreement that men are being expected to do too much to support equality. There is global gender gap in perceptions among Gen Z. Despite progress, there remains a significant gap in perceptions between Gen Z men and women, with young men far more likely than young women to agree that a man who stays home with his children is less of a man (28% men to 19% women), and that efforts toward women’s equality have gone so far that men are being discriminated against (57% men to 36% women).

Carin Hercock, Country Manager, Ipsos New Zealand, said: “Globally, post Covid Ipsos saw a rise in anti-equity sentiment. Despite recent moves internationally against diversity, equity and inclusion policy, we have seen a drop in these sentiments globally and in New Zealand a significant decline over the last 12 months of those who believe we have gone so far in promoting women’s equality that we are discriminating against men and an increase in the proportion of New Zealanders who define themselves as feminists.”

Amanda Dudding, Executive Director Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, added: “It’s great to see that the majority of New Zealanders believe gender equality is important. It is likely that that being a country with higher rates of experience of female managers at work and having had a female prime minister are associated with this. But New Zealand is by no means leading the way in gender equality in comparison to the other 29 countries in this survey. In particular, New Zealanders have comparatively low expectations of parental leave being offered to both genders.”

Technical note

Ipsos interviewed 23,765 people online between December 20, 2024 and January 3, 2025 in 30 countries. Quotas were set to ensure representativeness and data have been weighted to the known population profile of each country. The sample consists of approximately 2,000 individuals in Japan, 1,000 individuals each in New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, and the U.S., and 500 individuals each in Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, and Turkey. The sample in India consists of approximately 2,200 individuals, of whom approximately 1,800 were interviewed face-to-face and 400 were interviewed online.

About Ipsos

