Celebrating Women In Agroecology This Women's Month

Today, PAN Asia Pacific (PANAP) and its partner, Thanal announced the release of 2 publications showcasing the stories of 46 remarkable women from India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Laos and Vietnam who are spearheading a movement for people-led agroecology and away from chemical-dependent farming.

PANAP’s book, Women in Agroecology: Towards Pesticide-Free Communities, features a compilation of stories of women who are survivors of pesticide poisoning and their journey to agroecology. Despite facing challenges, they have turned their sufferings into determination to reclaim what has been lost: whether it be their health, seeds, traditional knowledge, connection to land and community, or economic security. “Pesticides are a thing of the past. Now, with a deeper understanding and community awareness, I prioritise the safety of our health and the quality of our agricultural products,” shares Vietnam farmer Pham Thi Yen who actively engages fellow farmers for the adoption of agroecological practices.

Thanal’s book, Agronari – Celebrating Women Farmers and Agroecology, is a collection of inspiring narratives of resilience, innovation, and leadership of women in Kerala, India who have embraced agroecology. “When women nurture the healing powers of nature through the wisdom of medicinal plants and indigenous knowledge, they not only cultivate health and resilience but also sow the seeds of community empowerment and sustainable futures,” shares the Souparnika Oushada Sasya Unit, a group of women pioneers working on herbal cultivation and value-added enterprise on ayurvedic medicines.

These books assert that agroecology is a community-led affair, a way of life centered on principles that uphold the rights of small farmers and people’s food sovereignty. It addresses not only food production, but also climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, and social equity. It also underscores women’s leadership and resistance against corporate agriculture. Through agroecology, “women are able to weaken the patriarchal, destructive, profit-oriented food and agriculture empire – one woman, one household, one community at a time,” a part of the book reads.

The International Working Women’s Day this March 8 is not only a celebration of the stories of resilience, wisdom and leadership of women, but also a call to action for a just and sustainable food system where people-led agroecology and gender equity are at the core of agricultural transformation.

