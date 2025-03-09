From Gyeongju To Busan: APEC Takes Key Steps Toward Sustainable And Resilient Marine Sector

06 March 2025

In the historic city of Gyeongju, where Korea’s past and future converge, APEC member economies gathered to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: the future of our oceans. Against the backdrop of rising sea levels, marine pollution, and illegal fishing, the 24th APEC Ocean and Fisheries Working Group (OFWG) set the stage for critical discussions that will shape a unified approach to advancing sustainability and resilience in the ocean and fisheries sector across the APEC region.

This year’s agenda holds special significance as it paves the way for the 5th APEC Ocean-Related Ministerial Meeting (AOMM), scheduled for 30 April–1 May, in Busan. After a decade-long hiatus, this high-level gathering marks a renewed commitment to strengthening ocean sustainability, regional cooperation, and innovative marine management.

A critical juncture for ocean governance

The urgency of APEC’s renewed focus on ocean governance was underscored in the opening remarks of Jinhee Seo, lead shepherd of the OFWG. “We have reached a critical juncture this year in addressing shared challenges and shaping the future direction of the OFWG,” she stated. “At this stage, it is essential to align our collective efforts in a more coordinated and harmonized way to further refine and advance pressing priorities.

APEC’s work on ocean sustainability is built on its core principles, as outlined in the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 and the Aotearoa Action Plan. These guiding frameworks emphasize connectivity, innovation, and prosperity—three pillars that will define the upcoming ministerial meeting. The goal, as Seo articulated, is to integrate these principles with OFWG’s mission to shape a stronger foundation for sustainable and resilient marine resources.

“In doing so, we can recognize and build upon the diverse, practical, and impactful initiatives from each economy, which exemplify their valuable contributions and dedicated actions,” Seo added. “Together, these efforts will enable us to achieve shared economic prosperity and foster strengthened regional cooperation.”

The ocean knows no borders

The discussions made it clear that no single economy can address the multifaceted challenges facing the ocean alone. Climate change, marine pollution, and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing are transboundary issues requiring collective action.

Deputy Minister Hong Lae-Hyoung of Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries reinforced this message. “These challenges underscore a fundamental truth: The ocean knows no borders, and no single economy can effectively address these issues alone,” he said. “That is why we must pursue close global and regional cooperation and solidarity.”

The OFWG has made notable progress in recent years. The group has developed and implemented strategic roadmaps to combat IUU fishing, reduce marine debris, and support small-scale fisheries and aquaculture. These efforts reflect APEC’s role in promoting sustainable ocean policies that not only protect marine ecosystems but also support economic growth for coastal communities.

The OFWG is also at the forefront of fostering regional collaboration through various projects, including harnessing marine data for better resource management and empowering women in the fisheries sector. These initiatives align with APEC’s broader goals of ensuring an inclusive and sustainable economy that benefits all.

Collective action

As this year’s APEC host economy, Korea is reinforcing these efforts by hosting the 5th AOMM. The theme, “Navigating Our Blue Future: Connection, Innovation, and Prosperity,” reflects APEC’s ambition to drive meaningful change in ocean governance.

“We firmly believe that this meeting will become a crucial platform to connect policies and institutions across the Asia-Pacific; innovate through cutting-edge technologies for marine conservation and sustainable development; and prosper together by fostering a sustainable ocean economy that benefits all,” Hong stated.

The significance of this ministerial meeting cannot be overstated. After a ten-year pause, its return offers an opportunity to consolidate the achievements of the past decade and set a more ambitious course for ocean cooperation. Hong urged APEC economies to ensure high-level participation, emphasizing that the meeting’s success depends on collective engagement.

“I earnestly request your support in ensuring ministers’ participation from your economies to make the meeting truly meaningful,” he said. “The productive discussions of the previous working group meetings, as well as the insights and expertise shared here today, will serve as a valuable foundation for the upcoming APEC Ocean-Related Ministerial Meeting, paving the way for even stronger collaboration.”

Innovations in ocean sustainability

Beyond policy discussions, APEC economies are exploring technological solutions to address marine challenges. Advances in satellite monitoring and artificial intelligence are transforming how economies manage marine resources. These innovations are critical in tackling illegal fishing, monitoring ocean temperatures, and restoring marine ecosystems.

For instance, APEC’s roadmap on IUU fishing highlights the importance of enhancing capacity building, training and use of available advanced technologies to support effective implementation of measures to combat IUU fishing. Such measures not only curb illicit activities but also protect the livelihoods of small-scale fishers who depend on sustainable ocean resources.

Moreover, marine data can also be harnessed to inform climate adaptation strategies, ensuring that coastal economies can respond effectively to rising sea levels and extreme weather events. These data-driven approaches will play a central role in the region’s long-term strategy for ocean resilience.

Small-scale fishers and women in fisheries

At the heart of ocean sustainability are the communities that rely on marine resources for their livelihoods. APEC has recognized the importance of supporting small-scale fishers and promoting inclusivity in fisheries. Women, in particular, play a crucial role in the fisheries sector, yet they often face barriers to economic participation, and their contributions are overlooked.

By prioritizing policies that empower these groups, APEC is fostering a more inclusive blue economy. The upcoming ministerial meeting will provide a platform to discuss best practices and scalable solutions to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from sustainable ocean development.

A unified approach

As the meeting concluded, the message was clear: Members must work together to navigate the challenges and opportunities of ocean sustainability. The road to Busan represents a crucial moment for APEC economies to reaffirm their commitment to marine conservation, regional collaboration, and economic prosperity.

Seo expressed optimism about the future: “I firmly hope that this meeting will foster greater understanding and unity among APEC member economies, enabling us to work together more effectively toward our shared goals, while respecting the diverse perspectives and priorities of each economy,” she stated.

“These efforts will undoubtedly enable us to take another significant step toward becoming a more prosperous and impactful fora centered on a unified and connected ocean,” she concluded.

