Revamped StatsAPEC Unveiled With Improved Functionality

Issued by the APEC Secretariat

Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, 6 March 2025

The APEC Secretariat unveiled the newly revamped StatsAPEC website—a central hub designed to make it easier and quicker to access more than 120 economic and social statistics across the 21 member economies.

Managed by the APEC Policy Support Unit, StatsAPEC offers annual data from 1989 to the present for all APEC member economies, along with aggregates for both APEC and the world.

Celebrating StatsAPEC’s 15th year with a major upgrade underscores APEC’s continued commitment to providing objective and high-quality data.

Re-engineered for improved functionality and increased user-friendliness, the upgraded StatsAPEC now integrates a new “Explore by Economy” page examining key metrics for each APEC member—serving as a quick factsheet for journalists, students, and the public. Enhanced features include a streamlined interface for intuitive navigation and customizable queries that allow users to tailor data visualizations to their specific needs.

“APEC’s revamped StatsAPEC platform marks a significant milestone in our efforts to foster an open and dynamic information ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Eduardo Pedrosa, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“By providing high-quality, accessible data, we are empowering our member economies to make evidence-based decisions that drive sustainable growth and regional integration,” he added.

Carlos Kuriyama, Director of the APEC Policy Support Unit, emphasized the platform’s enhanced functionality and the team’s commitment to continue innovating.

“StatsAPEC is not just a data portal but also a strategic tool for fostering informed discussions and collaborative policy development across the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

“Our team is very excited to continue bringing new features and making StatsAPEC an even better tool for everyone to use,” Kuriyama concluded.

© Scoop Media

