Afghanistan: Top UN Envoy Calls For ‘A Moment Of Realism’, As Taliban’s Isolation Grows

By Vibhu Mishra

10 March 2025

Briefing ambassadors in the Security Council, Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, warned that political engagement with the Taliban has yielded little progress, while frustration among international stakeholders is growing.

“The space for engagement is narrowing,” she said, adding that some governments now question whether dialogue with the Taliban may be strengthening hardliners.

At the same time, budgetary constraints, shifting global priorities and growing introspection on the part of some nations risk leaving Afghanistan “poorer, more vulnerable and more isolated,” she warned.

“This is an avoidable outcome, but only if all stakeholders recognize the risk and seek actively to avoid it, particularly the de facto authorities,” she said.

“The most helpful development would be a clear signal from the de facto authorities that they are committed to the reintegration of Afghanistan with the international community with all that it implies. This is a moment for realism.”

Humanitarian crisis and funding cuts

Ms. Otunbayeva outlined the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, where more than 23 million people – over half the population – require international aid and protection.

However, severe funding shortfalls have already forced the closure of more than 200 health facilities, impacting nearly two million people, as well as resulted in significant reductions to essential malnutrition services.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Afghanistan’s economy grew by 2.7 percent in 2024, driven largely by regional investments in infrastructure. However, this modest growth cannot offset the sharp decline in foreign aid or the country’s continued isolation from the international system.

“Lives and livelihoods will be lost and development gains further eroded … Here we return to the question of Afghanistan’s international obligations,” she warned.

On the security front, attacks by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) continue, including deadly suicide bombings, while the presence of armed groups such as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains a regional concern.

Taliban’s selective approach

The Taliban’s approach to international obligations remains an obstacle to Afghanistan’s reintegration into the global community, she said.

The de facto authorities have engaged in some technical discussions, including counter-narcotics and private sector development. However, broader issues – especially human rights – remain largely unaddressed.

“They have so far treated the Afghan State’s international obligations selectively, rejecting some on the basis they allegedly impinge on the country’s sovereignty or violate their traditions,” she said.

She warned that these international obligations affect not only the possibility of progress along the political pathway but, crucially, “the well-being of Afghanistan’s entire population.”

Worsening restrictions on women and girls

Particularly worrying is the situation of women and girls in the country, as the Taliban’s severe restrictions on their rights and freedom persist.

Ms. Otunbayeva warned the recent closure of medical institutes to female students – one of the last remaining avenues for women to receive professional education – will .further worsen maternal and infant mortality in the country.

She also cautioned the Taliban’s enforcement of its Law on the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue “remains a major impediment” to Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community.

Call for realistic engagement

Ms. Otunbayeva emphasised that mechanisms for engagement still exist.

Working groups on counter-narcotics and the private sector have provided a framework for confidence-building. In addition, the UN’s proposed Comprehensive Approach for the first time identifies a framework to address the difficult issues blocking Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community.

However, progress depends on political will – on all sides, she said.

© Scoop Media

