Experts Alarmed By Deterioration Of Fundamental Freedoms And Civic Space In Slovak Republic

GENEVA (10 March 2025) – The Slovak Government must immediately end the stigmatisation and persecution of NGOs, journalists and civil society organisations and stop using surveillance systems for political repression, a group of independent human rights experts* said today.

“Over the past year, the Slovak Republic has faced erosion of fundamental freedoms and the stifling of civil society, including increasing pressure on non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the media, and peaceful protesters,” the experts said.

They warned that the labelling of NGOs receiving international funding as “foreign agents” and constant Government rhetoric against civil society organisations has sparked fears that political dissent and democratic freedoms could be severely restricted.

“We are deeply worried by Government actions that threaten the independence of key state institutions and freedoms of speech and assembly,” the experts said.

They called for measures to ensure the enjoyment of the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression is protected fully in line with international standards.

The experts noted that human rights defenders, journalists, and protesters have increasingly become a target, including Government smear campaigns against several critical journalists and restrictions on press access to official events curtailing the rights of independent media. The Government also made plans to replace the public broadcaster and imperil its independence by making it vulnerable to political interference, sparking widespread condemnation from independent media and a general strike in the sector.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The experts warned that the adoption of the “Lex assassination” law, which severely restricts the right to peaceful assembly and includes provisions that limit protests near government buildings and private residences, further curtails the ability of Slovak citizens to express discontent and violates international law.

“We are dismayed about the alleged surveillance of activists using spyware like Pegasus by the Slovak Information Service, excessive police force against peaceful protesters, arbitrary detentions, poor detention conditions, and the criminalisation of human rights defenders in the country,” they said.

They also warned that the dissolution of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, which had been investigating high-level corruption, and the transference of its powers to the Attorney General’s Office has raised concerns about the weakening of accountability mechanisms.

The experts are in contact with the Slovak authorities regarding their concerns.

*The experts: Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association; Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Ben Saul, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism; Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers; Graeme Reid, Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Special Rapporteurs, Independent Experts and Working Groups are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent of any government or organisation and serve in their individual capacity.

Country-specific observations and recommendations by the UN human rights mechanisms, including the special procedures, the treaty bodies and the Universal Periodic Review, can be found on the Universal Human Rights Index https://uhri.ohchr.org/en/

© Scoop Media

