Senior Officials Chart Policy Agenda On Economic And Technical Cooperation

Issued by the SOM Steering Committee on Economic and Technical Cooperation

Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, 8 March 2025

In a city where tradition and innovation converge, senior officials from across the Asia-Pacific gathered in Gyeongju with representatives from specialized technical working groups and policy partnerships—each focusing on areas such as energy, telecommunications, and skills development—to discuss the year ahead.

Their collaborative work aims to advance growth and prosperity across all member economies and is a key part of Korea's forward-looking 2025 host year theme, “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

“Our agenda for economic and technical cooperation in 2025 is not merely about addressing today’s issues; it’s about laying a solid foundation for the Asia-Pacific of tomorrow,” remarked Cheng Lie, Chair of the APEC SOM Steering Committee on Economic and Technical Cooperation (SCE).

“We must harness digital transformation, foster sustainable practices, and drive economic integration to build a future that is both resilient and inclusive,” Cheng Lie added, emphasizing that the region’s long-term prosperity hinges on innovative policy solutions that bridge current challenges with future opportunities.

Central to the committee’s work is bolstering capacity building across key economic drivers—trade and investment; innovation and digitalization; and sustainable, inclusive growth—with a focus on areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization, and demographic shifts in the region.

By leveraging emerging technologies, the SCE's working groups and policy partnerships aim to accelerate public service delivery and promote a competitive digital economy across the region, envisioning a digital ecosystem that empowers governments, businesses, and citizens alike.

Environmental sustainability also took center stage, with discussions highlighting the need to integrate green policies into the broader economic agenda. The SCE will continue to lead on the annual Bio-Circular-Green Award, an initiative that recognizes distinguished individuals implementing sustainable approaches.

Senior officials stressed the importance of collaboration, underscoring that a coordinated approach is essential to overcome the challenges posed by rapid globalization and technological change.

The outcomes of this meeting will serve as critical input for subsequent APEC discussions, reinforcing the region’s resolve to navigate global challenges with cohesive and forward-looking economic cooperation.

