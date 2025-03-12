Rainbow Warrior Arrives In Marshall Islands To Call For Nuclear & Climate Justice On 40th Anni Of Rongelap Evacuation

Greenpeace flagship vessel the Rainbow Warrior was welcomed back to the Marshall Islands today, marking the start of a six-week mission around the Pacific nation to elevate calls for nuclear and climate justice; and support independent scientific research into the impacts of decades-long nuclear weapons testing by the US government.[1]

Escorted by traditional canoes, and welcomed by Marshallese singing and dancing, the arrival of the Rainbow Warrior marks a significant moment in the shared history of Greenpeace and the Marshall Islands - 40 years since Greenpeace crew evacuated over 300 people from the Rongelap atoll to Mejatto island, after toxic nuclear fallout from the Castle Bravo test rendered their ancestral lands uninhabitable.[2]

The ship was given a blessing by the Council of Iroij, the traditional chiefs of the Islands; with speeches from Senator Hilton Kendall (Rongelap atoll); Honorable Boaz Lamdik on behalf of the Mayor of Majuro; Farrend Zackious, Vice Chairman Council of Iroij; and keynote address from Minister Bremity Lakjohn, Minister Assistant to the President.

Also on board today is New Zealander Bunny McDiarmid, who was one of the crew on the Rainbow Warrior during the 1985 visit to the Marshall Islands.

Greenpeace spokesperson Shiva Gounden says, "We're extremely grateful and humbled to be welcomed back by the Marshallese government and community with such kindness and generosity of spirit. Over the coming weeks, we'll travel around this beautiful country, bearing witness to the impacts of nuclear weapons testing and the climate crisis, and listening to the lived experiences of Marshallese communities fighting for justice.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "For decades, Marshallese communities have been sacrificing their lands, health, and cultures for the greed of those seeking profits and power. But at the same time, the Marshallese people have been some of the loudest voices calling for justice, accountability, and ambitious solutions to some of the greatest issues facing the world. Greenpeace is proud to stand alongside the Marshallese people in their demands for nuclear justice and reparations, and the fight against colonial exploitation which continues to this day. Justice - Jimwe im Maron."

Over the six-week mission, the Rainbow Warrior will travel to Mejatto, Enewetak, Bikini, Rongelap, and Wotje, undertaking much-needed independent radiation research, and reaffirming its solidarity with the Marshallese people - now facing further harm and displacement from the climate crisis, and the emerging threat of deep sea mining in the Pacific.

Jobod Silk, a climate activist from Jo-Jikum, a youth organisation responding to climate change, says, "Marshallese culture has endured many hardships over the generations. Colonial powers have each left their mark on our livelihoods - introducing foreign diseases, influencing our language with unfamiliar syllables, and inducing mass displacement "for the good of mankind"

Yet, our people continue to show resilience. Liok tut bok: as the roots of the Pandanus bury deep into the soil, so must we be firm in our love for our culture.

"Today’s generation now battles a new threat. Once our provider, the ocean now knocks at our doors, and once again, displacement is imminent. Our crusade for nuclear justice intertwines with our fight against the tides. We were forced to be refugees, and we refuse to be labeled as such again. As the sea rises, so do the youth. The return of the Rainbow Warrior instills hope for the youth in their quest to secure a safe future."

Dr Rianne Teule, Senior Radiation Protection Advisor at Greenpeace International, says, "It is an honour and a privilege to be able to support the Marshallese government and people in conducting independent scientific research to investigate, measure, and document the long term effects of US nuclear testing across the country.

"As a result of the US government’s actions, the Marshallese people have suffered the direct and ongoing effects of nuclear fallout, including on their health, cultures, and lands. We hope that our research will support legal proceedings currently underway and the Marshall Islands government’s ongoing calls for reparations."

The Rainbow Warrior’s arrival in the Marshall Islands on March 11 also marks the 14th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. Whilst some residents have returned, there are many areas that remain too contaminated for people to safely live.[3]

Notes:

Also on board is New Zealander Bunny McDiarmid who was one of the crew on the original Rainbow Warrior during its 1985 visit to the Marshall Islands and participated in the evacuation of the Rongelap Islanders known as Operation Exodus. Bunny went on to be executive director of Greenpeace Aotearoa and then Greenpeace International. She’s available for interviews over the coming week.

[1] Between 1946 to 1958, the US government detonated 67 nuclear weapons on Bikini and Enewetak Atolls in the Marshall Islands. In 1954, the US launched its largest test, Castle Bravo, which impacted the people on Rongelap and rendered the island uninhabitable.

[2] On Marshall Islands Remembrance Day, Greenpeace calls for nuclear justice and reparations from the United States

[3] 14 years since Fukushima nuclear disaster: Greenpeace statement

