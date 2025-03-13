Beyond Civil War: The Trauma And Tragedy For Syria’s Children

Millions of Syrian children have endured unimaginable hardship – displacement, hunger, conflict, and loss over the past 14 years and right now around 7.5 million Syrian children are in need of humanitarian assistance.

World Vision Country Programme Manager, Ritam Bhattarai, says although the recent regime change has been a cause for hope, there is still much uncertainty for children and families.

“One of the most devastating impacts of the prolonged war is the impact on children’s mental health. Many Syrian children are only just surviving and they are carrying deep emotional and psychological wounds. Without urgent intervention, we risk losing an entire generation to the long-term effects of trauma and despair," she says.

A recent assessment by multiple agencies, including World Vision, in northern Syria revealed:

Mental health services are critically insufficient. Children living with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions have little to no access to specialised mental health and psychosocial support.

The impact on education is devastating. More than two million children are out of school, and of those that are in school, many suffer psychological distress which affects their ability to learn. Teachers are not adequately trained to help students navigate their emotional struggles.

Bhattarai says the simple joys of childhood remain out of reach for children living in Syria. Schools, homes, and playgrounds remain riddled with landmines and unexploded ordnance.

Despite growing up amongst these challenges, Syrian children continue to dream. A 15-year-old from Aleppo, Kareem, echoes the hopes of millions of his peers: "I dream of a peaceful Syria – a safe home for everyone. I want it to be a place where we all belong," he says.

Bhattarai says Syrian children are also facing a hunger crisis, with nine in every ten children lacking access to nutritious food, putting them at risk of stunted growth and severe health issues.

More than 500,000 children under the age of five urgently need treatment for malnutrition

She says the evidence is clear that investing in children delivers remarkable returns.

A recent World Vision report in partnership with Ernst & Young Australia, Putting Children First, found that every US$1 invested in child-focused Overseas Development Assistance (ODA), generates an impressive US$10 in returns. Despite this, only 5% of ODA is currently directed towards children – an urgent gap that must be addressed.

"If we are to build a better future for Syrian children, we must first help this generation heal.

"Sustainable development is impossible without investing in children – prioritising their well-being is not just the right thing to do; it is the most effective way to break the cycle of poverty. Children must be at the centre of all funding decisions and political policies – because when children thrive, societies flourish."

