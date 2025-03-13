BRIEFING NOTES: Syria: Distressing Scale Of Violence In Coastal Areas

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Thameen Al-Kheetan

Location: Geneva

Date: 11 March 2025

Subject: Syria

Reports continue to emerge of the distressing scale of violence in Syria’s coastal region since 6 March.

The UN Human Rights Office has so far documented the killing of 111 civilians, but the process of verification is ongoing, and the actual number of people killed is believed to be significantly higher.

Many of the cases documented were of summary executions. They appear to have been carried out on a sectarian basis, in Tartus, Latakia and Hama governorates - reportedly by unidentified armed individuals, members of armed groups allegedly supporting the caretaker authorities’ security forces, and by elements associated with the former government.

In a number of extremely disturbing instances, entire families - including women, children and individuals hors de combat - were killed, with predominantly Alawite cities and villages targeted in particular. According to many testimonies collected by our Office, perpetrators raided houses, asking residents whether they were Alawite or Sunni before proceeding to either kill or spare them accordingly. Some survivors told us that many men were shot dead in front of their families.

Between 6 and 7 March, armed individuals reportedly affiliated with the former government’s security forces also raided several hospitals in Latakia, Tartus and Baniyas. They clashed with security forces of the caretaker authorities and affiliated armed groups. This reportedly resulted in dozens of civilian casualties, including patients, doctors and medical students, and damage to the hospitals.

Other violations and abuses recorded in recent days include widespread looting of homes and shops, mainly by unidentified individuals who appear to have taken advantage of the chaotic situation on the ground. Many civilians have fled their homes to rural areas, while a number also reportedly sought refuge at an airbase controlled by Russian forces in the area. The caretaker authorities announced the end of security operations in the coastal areas on 10 March. However, intermittent clashes continue to be reported.

We have documented accounts and footage of violations and abuses. But tensions have also been fuelled by mounting hate speech, online and offline, and widespread dissemination of misinformation, including footage taken out of context, which further exacerbated fear among the population.

We are concerned that the significant spike in hate speech and misinformation risks further inflaming tensions and damaging social cohesion in Syrian society.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk urges accountability for all these crimes. He welcomes the announcement by the caretaker authorities of an independent investigation committee, and calls on them to ensure that the investigations undertaken are prompt, thorough, independent and impartial. All those found responsible for violations must be held to account, regardless of their affiliation, in line with international law norms and standards. Victims and their families have the right to truth, justice and reparations.

To ensure such harrowing violations and abuses are not repeated, it is imperative that the process of vetting and integrating armed factions into Syria’s military structures is in line with the country’s obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law, and fully addresses the responsibility of all those who were involved in past or recent violations of human rights in Syria.

© Scoop Media

