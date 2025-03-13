APEC Calls For 2025 Healthy Women, Healthy Economy Research Prize Entries

Issued by the APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy

Singapore, 12 March 2025

The call for applications is now open for the 2025 APEC Healthy Women, Healthy Economies Research Prize, recognizing innovative research that highlights the crucial link between women’s health and their economic participation.

Since its launch in 2019 by Chile during its APEC host year, the Healthy Women, Healthy Economies Prize has celebrated research that equips policymakers and business leaders with the knowledge to implement strategies that empower women in the workforce. With support from Merck1 as the award sponsor, the initiative underscores APEC’s commitment to gender equity and sustainable economic growth.

“Economic growth and resilience are impossible without the participation of women in all their diversity,” said Anita Peña Saavedra, chair of APEC’s Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy. “When we invest in women’s well-being and eliminate barriers to their participation, we unlock potential that benefits families, communities, and economies alike.”

The annual research prize encourages the creation of sex- and gender-disaggregated data within APEC economies, fostering evidence-based solutions that drive change.

Last year’s award went to Dr Wang Ai-Ling of China’s Center for Women and Children’s Health, whose research focused on preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and HBV through early screening and integrated interventions. Dr Wang found that these interventions has prevented an estimated 16,000 HIV cases, 140,000 congenital syphilis cases, and 3 million HBV cases among children from 2011 to 2023, delivering substantial health and economic benefits.

“Women’s health is essential for the well-being of families, communities, and economies,” said Hong Chow, executive vice president and head of China & International at Merck Healthcare. “By collaborating with governments and civil society, we can develop solutions that address women’s unique health needs and create lasting, equitable impact.”

Individuals or teams from any APEC member economy can apply, with no requirement for applicants to come from academia, provided the research is evidence-based. Research must address at least one of the five pillars in the Healthy Women, Healthy Economies Policy Toolkit: workplace health and safety, health awareness and access, sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, and work/life balance.

The prize winner will receive USD 20,000, while two runners-up will each receive USD 5,000. The winners will be honored at a ceremony during the third APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM3).

“Empowering women is essential to building robust economies, and the Healthy Women, Healthy Economies Prize exemplifies this vision by recognizing the transformative impact of women's health on economic growth,” said Eduardo Pedrosa, executive director of the APEC Secretariat. “Prioritizing women's well-being drives both healthier individuals and more inclusive economies—central to APEC's mission of empowering women and fostering shared prosperity.”

Interested candidates can access the application form here: https://www.apec.org/docs/default-source/satellite/healthywomen/apec-hwhe-research-prize-2025-application-form.pdf and must submit their entries by Friday, 9 May 2025.

