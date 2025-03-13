UN SPT Welcomes Establishment Of National Preventive Mechanisms In Benin, Madagascar, Nigeria, And South Africa

GENEVA (12 March 2025) – The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) hails the setting up of the national preventive mechanisms (NPMs) in Benin, Madagascar, Nigeria, and South Africa as a significant step in advancing and fulfilling their obligations under the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT).

“The OPCAT’s torture prevention architecture is built on the partnership between the SPT, the international body designated by the treaty, and the NPMs, our national counterparts. These national partners play a crucial role in making the system work effectively. Today, we are delighted to welcome the NPMs of Benin, Madagascar, Nigeria, and South Africa to the global family of nearly 80 NPMs,” said María Luisa Romero, the SPT Chair.

“They now have the demanding tasks of ensuring their independence and effectiveness, as outlined in the OPCAT. At the same time, the authorities also have a duty to respect the NPMs’ independence, provide financial resources to support their mandate, and implement their recommendations in good faith. The SPT stands ready to assist, advise and support these four new NPMs,” she added.

Under the OPCAT, the SPT monitors treatment and conditions for people deprived of liberty by conducting unannounced visits to police stations, prisons, psychiatric hospitals, immigration detention centres, drug rehabilitation centres and other places of deprivation of liberty. In this task, the SPT works closely with government authorities, the NPMs, other domestic monitoring bodies, as well as human rights institutions, and civil society to strengthen torture preventive measures.

