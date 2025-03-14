‘Brighter Future Hangs In The Balance’ In Syria After 14 Years Of War

13 March 2025

The announcement comes as Syria marks 14 years since peaceful protests were met with brutal repression, igniting a conflict that has displaced millions and left the country in ruins.

While the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024 initially raised hopes for stability, fresh violence is threatening these fragile gains.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned recent reports of civilian casualties, stating that “nothing can justify the killing of civilians.”

A Syrian-led transition

Mr. Pedersen reiterated that the political process remains “Syrian-led and Syrian-owned”, though the UN continues to offer guidance.

During a briefing to the press in New York, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric underscored that the UN stands ready to support an inclusive political transition which guarantees accountability and national healing.

Meanwhile, Mr. Guterres emphasised that “the caretaker authorities have repeatedly committed to building a new Syria based on inclusive and credible foundations for all Syrians. Now is the time for action.”

Reconstruction challenges

Despite political progress, the humanitarian crisis remains dire.

“The scale of destruction is unimaginable,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi wrote in an op-ed in the French newspaper Le Monde.

Emphasising that nothing was spared, from houses to water treatment facilities, Mr. Grandi underscored that “if we neglect Syria’s urgent humanitarian needs, its social and political fractures will only deepen.”

A recent UNHCR survey found that 27 per cent of Syrian refugees now express a desire to return home within the next year, compared to just two per cent before the regime’s fall.

However, concerns about safety, political stability and the lack of basic necessities remain major obstacles to sustainable repatriation.

Accountability: The path forward

While the Constitutional Declaration provides a framework for transition, Mr. Pedersen said its success depends on genuine implementation.

For now, the UN remains engaged and ready to assist, but officials warn that the next few months will be critical in determining whether Syria moves towards lasting peace or falls deeper into uncertainty.

“We must ensure that Syria emerges from the shadows of war into a future defined by dignity and the rule of law, where all voices are heard and no community is left behind,” the UN chief said.

