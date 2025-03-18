Consumer Council Cautions Shoppers Ahead Of Eid

With the festival of Eid around the corner, many Fijians will be busy shopping for groceries and essentials in preparation for the celebrations. The Consumer Council of Fiji is urging consumers to watch out for common issues that have surfaced in previous years, including price gouging, misleading advertisements, and the sale of expired or spoiled food items.

A recurring issue during this time is price gouging on essential items used for Eid preparations, such as ghee, dairy, meat products, and other key ingredients. Unscrupulous traders often take advantage of the increased demand by inflating prices, leaving consumers to pay more than fair market value. Another frequent complaint involves misleading advertisements, where items are advertised at one price but sold at a higher price in-store. For example, a recent case involved a retailer advertising a discounted price for perfume, only for consumers to discover that the actual in-store price was higher.

Consumers are also advised to exercise caution when purchasing food items. There have been reports of expired and spoiled products being sold, including Samai with visible fungus recently found at a supermarket. Additionally, those purchasing prepared sweets and savouries from caterers should be careful. In previous years, some suppliers have accepted more orders than they could fulfill, leading to late or unfulfilled deliveries, while others have delivered stale or poor-quality sweets in pre-packed boxes.

The surge in online shopping, particularly for festive sweets and delicacies, also calls for increased consumer diligence. While online platforms offer convenience, not all sellers are credible. Consumers must ensure that they are dealing with reputable businesses.

Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil stressed the importance of staying alert while shopping: “We understand that Eid is a time of joy and celebration, but it’s important that consumers remain cautious. Price gouging, misleading advertisements, and poor-quality food can ruin the festive spirit. Please check prices carefully, inspect products before purchasing, and keep receipts in case you need to lodge a complaint,” says Shandil.

“We will not hesitate to take action against unscrupulous traders,” added Ms. Shandil. “If any consumer encounters price gouging, misleading advertisements, or expired and spoiled products, we encourage them to report it to the Council. We will work closely with the relevant authorities to investigate and hold these businesses accountable.”

