Premiere Of 'With NAGAs' Documentary, The India-Naga-Myanmar Conflict And A War Fought In The Shadows

On March 17, 2025, NISC proudly releases With Nagas, an introductory documentary that offers a glimpse into the remarkable Naga people. Produced by NISC and co-produced by ICNA, the film highlights the richness of Naga culture, their unique expressions, and their way of life—deeply rooted in indigenous democratic traditions and community-driven organisations.

But that is not all. What also is practically unknown about NAGAS is that they were partly colonised by the British but were neo-colonised by India and Burma/Myanmar who unleashed the war on them. India divided the Naga Nation Nagalim between them and Burma then in 1956 invaded Nagalim and now still occupies it even today. And in spite of this 7-decade old war with two ceasefires it is still unknown. However, having lived in isolation for many years, as journalists were prohibited from entering Nagalim, the world may come to know today.

With Nagas introduces these resilient people who have been able to withstand the formidable onslaught on their home, their nation, their fascinating culture. An estimated 300,000 Nagas perished under the persistent strain of no less than approximately 200,000 Indian soldiers. Hence it is time Nagas will be seen, will be known and will be free of being dominated.

This 42-minute documentary unearths a people's fight for identity, dignity, and the right to exist on their own terms, their right to self-determination. It is a story of betrayal and resilience, of voices long silenced demanding to be heard.

For decades, the Naga story has been buried—erased from history, silenced by power, forgotten by the world. Their resistance against invasion and struggle for freedom remain among the most suppressed in modern times. Still, their spirit refuses to break.

NISC for the release of the 42 minutes documentary With NAGAs: A Story of the Naga Resistance Movementment will be released officially online on www.withnagas.nl

The India-Naga-Myanmar Conflict—A War in the Shadows

For decades, India and Myanmar have waged an undeclared war against the Nagas—not with open battle, but with silence, suffocation, and slow erasure. While India drowns in its own crises of poverty, caste violence, and mass dispossession, it tightens its grip on Naga lands, ensuring their struggle remains unseen, unheard, and unresolved.

The Machinery of Oppression

Enclosure Politics

Naga leaders are caged—trapped in various camps, restricted, and banned from international platforms. Travel is denied, voices are silenced, and a nation is left to suffocate in isolation.

Judicial Amnesia

Oting, Oinam—names that should shake the conscience of the world, yet justice is erased before it can even be written. Courts protect the perpetrators, not the people.

Divide and Rule 2.0

India and Myanmar fuel divisions among the Nagas, stretching peace talks into a cruel illusion while deepening military control. Promises are made to be broken.

Economic Siege

Development is dangled like bait, but always with a leash. Those who comply get crumbs; those who resist are left to starve.

Military Occupation

Soldiers outnumber civilians. Surveillance, intimidation, and unpunished killings keep the people in check. For instance, India's Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) ensures impunity.

Diplomatic Isolation

India ensures that the world remains deaf to the Naga struggle. Even in Myanmar, where Nagas face dictatorship and war, no one comes to their aid.

The Unforgiving Truth

The Nagas have endured war, betrayals, and forced silence—but they have never surrendered.

The real question is:

Will the world finally listen?

Or has justice been sold to the highest bidder?

