Fiji Marks World Consumer Rights Day With A Call For A Just Transition To Sustainable Lifestyles

Today, the Consumer Council of Fiji successfully celebrated World Consumer Rights Day 2025 at Albert Park, Suva, under the global theme “A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles.” The event brought together a diverse range of stakeholders, including government representatives, business leaders, consumer advocacy groups, civil society organisations, students, and members of the media. The programme was officiated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, MSMEs, and Communications, Hon. Manoa Kamikamica.

In her opening address, Consumer Council of Fiji CEO, Ms. Seema Shandil, underscored the need for collective action, highlighting that sustainability should not be a privilege for the wealthy but a right for all consumers. She emphasised the importance of affordable access to eco-friendly products, ethical food choices, and renewable energy options for every Fijian, regardless of income level or location.

“This year, we are bringing together stakeholders from all sectors—government agencies, businesses, civil society organisations, and educational institutions—because we know that real change requires collective action.” said Ms Shandil. Addressing school students directly, Ms Shandil added, “But the most powerful force for change lies with our youth. The students present here today represent the future. We must empower you to lead the way in making sustainable choices and holding businesses and governments accountable.”

In his keynote address, Hon. Kamikamica emphasised the urgent need for Fiji to balance economic progress with environmental responsibility, ensuring that no community is left behind. He highlighted the vulnerability of Fiji to climate change and stressed the importance of integrating indigenous practices with modern sustainability solutions.

"Fiji's islands stand on the frontlines of a climate crisis. Rising seas erode our coastlines, cyclones devastate our villages, and coral reefs—the lifeblood of our oceans—fade before our eyes. Yet, in these trials lies our strength: Fiji has always turned adversity into opportunity.

Today, we seize that opportunity to forge a future where sustainability and equity are non-negotiable,” said Hon. Kamikamica.

The Deputy Prime Minister also announced the passing of the Access to Funding Bill in Parliament, describing it as a major milestone for Fiji’s transition to a green economy. The new legislation will empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives to adopt sustainable practices through low-interest loans and government grants.

“This legislation is more than ink on paper; it is a lifeline for our MSMEs and cooperatives, empowering them to meet the global demand for ethical, sustainable goods,” Hon. Kamikamica stated.

The event featured insights and discussions from a range of stakeholders on possible ways forward toward a sustainable future. Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Sivendra Michael, highlighted the importance of civic pride and personal responsibility in driving change.

Founder and Director of the Pacific Recycling Foundation, Mr. Amitesh Deo, stressed the urgent need for improved recycling systems and innovative waste reduction strategies. Advocates from the Fix My Food Campaign called for meaningful changes to Fiji’s food systems, highlighting the importance of shifting away from unsustainable food environments, specifically focussing on marketing.

Professor Rafiuddin Ahmed from USP PACE SD delivered an address on how Fiji can drive innovation to tackle some of the most pressing sustainability challenges. He emphasised the need for research, technological advancement, and collaborative problem-solving to create long-term solutions. The event also provided a platform for youth voices. Students from six schools—Jai Narayan College, Marist Brothers High School, Suva Sangam College, Dudley High School, Suva Grammar School, and Saint Joseph’s Secondary School—delivered presentations on sustainability, sharing their perspectives and innovative ideas for a more sustainable future.

Outside the venue, stakeholders showcased their sustainability and conservation initiatives through interactive booths. Exhibitors included environmental organisations, eco-friendly businesses, and government agencies, providing attendees with a hands-on experience of Fiji’s growing green movement.

The Consumer Council of Fiji thanks all stakeholders for their continued support and partnership in promoting consumer rights and sustainable living. For any further information, please contact us at 3300792.

