Office Of The Pacific Ocean Commissioner & Conservation International Strengthen Partnership To Safeguard Pacific Ocean

Left to right: Dr Richard Jeo, CI Asia Pacific SVP, Dr. M. Sanjayan CI CEO, Dr. Filimon Manoni, Pacific Ocean Commissioner, Susana Waqainabete-Tuisese CI VP Pacific Region, Peni Suveinakama Senior Adviser -Ocean Policy & Governance Analyst · Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner (Photo/Supplied)

Tokyo, Japan – [13 March 2025] – The Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner (OPOC) and Conservation International have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance ocean conservation and governance across the Pacific. The MoU was signed today at the World Ocean Summit in Tokyo by the Pacific Ocean Commissioner, Dr. Filimon Manoni, and Conservation International CEO Dr. M. Sanjayan, signifying their commitment to the sustainable management of the Pacific’s vital marine resources.

This strategic four-year partnership will leverage the unique strengths and expertise of both organizations to drive forward critical ocean management and conservation initiatives, including achieving the global 30x30 target, advancing sustainable financing for ocean, strengthening regional ocean governance, and supporting Pacific Island nations in implementing the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement.

Dr. Filimon Manoni emphasised the urgency of the pressures on the Pacific Ocean, stating, “Our ocean is under immense pressure from climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. This partnership between Conservation International and the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner represents a crucial step in addressing these challenges in terms of a multidimensional approach through the 2050 Strategy implementation and through partnership and coordinated efforts to secure a sustainable and resilient future for Pacific peoples.”

OPOC, as a dedicated office to support the Pacific Ocean Commissioner in his role to strengthen ocean advocacy, governance and coordination, will collaborate with Conservation International to support Pacific Island nations in their ocean governance and conservation efforts, providing technical assistance, policy advocacy, and access to sustainable financing mechanisms for the ocean.

“The Pacific is our planet’s largest and deepest ocean, vital to the lifeblood of the region’s economies and the wellbeing of Pacific Islanders but also plays a crucial role in global fisheries and the regulation of our climate. Our partnership with the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner will amplify our collective impact to ensure that Pacific communities, biodiversity, and the marine resources we all rely on are sustained for generations to come,” said Dr. Sanjayan.

The partnership also focuses on fostering community-led conservation efforts, integrating traditional knowledge with modern science, and strengthening regional collaboration on ocean governance and management. As part of their joint commitment, Conservation International and the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner will work closely with Pacific leaders to advance transboundary and high seas conservation initiatives and prepare for the upcoming United Nations Ocean Conference in June.

This MoU marks a significant milestone in strengthening regional ocean governance and conservation efforts, reinforcing the Pacific’s leadership in global marine stewardship.

About Conservation International:

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

About OPOC:

The Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner (OPOC) operates within the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat to support the Pacific Ocean Commissioner in advocating for regional ocean interests, supporting regional advocacy and coordination on ocean governance. OPOC facilitates the Pacific Ocean Alliance (POA), engages with civil society and private sector stakeholders, and works closely with CROP agencies and development partners to advance the Framework for a Pacific Oceanscape (FPO) and Pacific Islands Regional Ocean Policy (PIROP) priorities.

