Fiji: New Water Systems Bring Relief To Four Rabi Island Communities

SUVA, FIJI (March 18, 2025) – Habitat for Humanity Fiji, in collaboration with the Rabi Council of Leaders and with funding support from the New Zealand High Commission in Fiji, has successfully improved water accessibility in four communities on Rabi Island.

In 2023, the Rabi Council of Leaders requested assistance for the Tiburaro, Tabwewa Meang, and Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) communities in Tabwewa, as well as the Kesukesu and Nadoi communities in Uma. These communities had been struggling with severe water shortages, making daily life increasingly difficult, especially for women responsible for household chores and caring for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

The SDA, Kesukesu, and Nadoi communities had access to water for only 2-3 hours per day, while families in Tiburaro had to walk long distances to creeks and streams to collect water. Financial constraints further hindered the maintenance of existing water systems, leading to deterioration and forcing women and children to fetch water from polluted sources, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.

With funding support of approximately FJD $80,000 from the New Zealand High Commission in Fiji, Habitat Fiji installed a new water system in Tiburaro and upgraded the existing systems in the other four communities. This has resulted in increased access to water for 12-24 hours in the four communities. In addition, the island’s first-ever Water Committee in each community was established, ensuring inclusive decision-making by incorporating women and other community members. Financial literacy training was also provided to empower committee members to manage levies collected for ongoing system maintenance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Beyond installing infrastructure, this project has empowered local communities by establishing Rabi’s first-ever Water Committee and equipping them with the skills to manage and sustain their water systems. This was evident when the community successfully repaired damage to the water system caused by Cyclone Rae this year. We are grateful to witness the positive impact this initiative has had on families, especially women and children, who no longer have to bear the hardship of walking long distances for water. At Habitat for Humanity Fiji, we are deeply thankful for the opportunity to support these communities in building resilience and improving their quality of life,” Sangita Kumar, Head of Regional Development, Habitat for Humanity Fiji.

“The water supply project in Rabi significantly improves water accessibility, increasing it from 2-3 hours to a continuous 24-hour supply. This is a substantial achievement for the four communities, particularly benefiting women, children, and individuals with disabilities. Additionally, the Council has noted a decrease in water-related complaints from the community, which can be attributed to the establishment of water committees in these four areas,” says Mr. Iakoba Karutake Rabi Council of Leaders, Administrator.

“The New Zealand High Commission is pleased to partner with Habitat Fiji to address water challenges in Rabi, ensuring sustainable access to water. Everyone deserves safe, reliable, and affordable water services that support good health and sustainable environmental outcomes,” says High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow.

By improving access to safe and reliable water, this initiative has significantly enhanced the quality of life for approximately 800 people across -four communities on Rabi Island.

© Scoop Media

