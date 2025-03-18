Mali: UN Experts Outraged By Alleged Arbitrary Executions Of At Least Ten People

GENEVA (14 March 2025) – UN experts* today expressed outrage at the arbitrary executions of at least ten people in Mali, saying the killings may amount to war crimes.

“We urge Malian authorities to conduct prompt, effective, thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigations into these killings, in accordance with international law,” the experts said. “Those responsible through commission of or complicity in these killings must be prosecuted, and procedures must be put in place to prevent their recurrence and to provide reparation to the victims.”

Six men, three women and a two-year-old boy were killed in the Dioura sector (Mopti region) between 2 and 4 January 2025, during counter-terrorist military operations carried out by the Malian armed forces (FAMa), accompanied by Russian military and security personnel recruited by the “Wagner” group.

On 2 January 2025 (between 8 and 9 a.m.), the group of at least ten people, travelling in a pickup truck, reportedly left the town of Niono (Ségou region) for the Mbera refugee camp in Mauritania, where the mother of one of the victims lived. Between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m., the vehicle was intercepted by a patrol of the Malian armed forces (FAMa), accompanied by Russian military and security personnel recruited by the “Wagner” group. From that moment on, the victims reportedly stopped sending news to their relatives. On Saturday 4 January 2025, the bodies of the victims and the burnt-out vehicle were found in the locality of Fatissouma, near Dioura (Mopti region). The bodies of some of the victims were hidden in a hole filled with tree trunks, others were buried, while others were thrown into a well.

“Malian authorities must ensure that the bodies of the deceased are properly recovered, documented and protected to help ensure their reliable identification and prevent them from becoming missing persons, before they are respectfully handed over to their families for their mourning and final disposal” the experts said. They stressed that this process is an integral part of the international legal obligation to conduct effective investigations and accountability, while protecting the identity of the deceased, to ensure that serious human rights violations and international crimes are properly documented, investigated, prosecuted and punished, and that families receive full and prompt reparation.

The experts expressed grave concern at the statement issued by the “Etat-Major Général des Armées” on 21 February 2025, announcing the opening of an investigation into these killings of 2 January 2025, while characterising them as “false allegations”. This followed a similar statement issued by the “Etat-Major Général des Armées” on 19 February 2025, which described recent reports of human rights violations by the Malian Army as “defamatory allegations” aimed at demonising the achievements and successes of the Malian Army, vilifying the progress made in improving the security situation and promoting the apology of terrorism.

“We are deeply troubled by the apparent total impunity and the lack of prosecution and prevention of these violations attributed to Malian defence and security forces and foreign military and security personnel from the “Wagner” group,” the experts said.

They recalled recommendations made concerning counter-terrorism measures in Mali, including calls on the Government to ensure that military operations comply with international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The experts have written to the Government of Mali, have offered technical assistance on forensic matters and are awaiting a response.

*The experts: Eduardo Gonzalez, Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali ; Jovana Jezdimirovic Ranito (Chair-Rapporteur), Ravindran Daniel, Michelle Small, Joana de Deus Pereira, Andrés Macías Tolosa, Working Group on the use of mercenaries; Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions; Ben Saul, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism.

