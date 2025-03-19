Cyprus Talks Show ‘New Atmosphere’ Between Divided Island’s Leaders: Guterres

18 March 2025

There’s a positive “new atmosphere” surrounding the discussions, Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Geneva after a second day of informal talks, the UN chief underscored his commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of the Cypriots - the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots – “from the very start of my mandate…today was another attempt to find a way forward”.

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar, leader of the Turkish Cypriots, had gathered in Geneva along with guarantors Greece, Türkiye and the United Kingdom at the request of the UN chief.

Common ground

“Mr. Tatar and Mr. Christodoulides have agreed the following group of initiatives to build trust,” he said, listing “opening of the four crossing points, demining, creation of a technical committee on youth, initiatives on the environment and climate change including the impacts on mining areas; solar energy in the buffer zone and the restoration of cemeteries”.

The UN has pushed for negotiations towards a settlement of the issues which led to the division of the island, with the Security Council authorising a UN peacekeeping force in 1964, UNFICYP.

In the absence of a permanent agreement, the force remains on the island to supervise ceasefire lines, a buffer zone and to support humanitarian activities.

Previous push for progress

Mr. Guterres attempted to bring the two sides together in 2017 at the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana but talks ultimately broke down. A further push was made in 2021.

In contrast, the latest discussions saw “meaningful progress”, the UN chief insisted. “I hope that the confidence-building measures or the initiatives to build trust, together with the decision to have very soon a next meeting and the acceptance by all of the appointment of a Special Envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, demonstrates the sense of commitment and the sense of urgency that I believe were extremely important. It's a new atmosphere.”

