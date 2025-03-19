Sarah De Jonge Wins 2025 Tasmanian AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award

The winner of the 2025 Tasmanian AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award has been announced as Sarah De Jonge, founder of 1000 Hearts, a movement dedicated to spreading kindness and human connection through handmade fabric hearts.

Ms De Jonge accepted the Award today at a ceremony presented by Minister Howlett.

Deb Morice, The Hon Michelle O'Byrne, Toni Coward, Minister Howlett, Sarah De Jong, Christina Giudici, Filipa Bellette, David Miler (Photo/Supplied)

The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award, supported by platinum sponsor Westpac, is Australia’s leading award recognising the innovation, leadership and impact of women in rural and regional industries and communities.

With a $15,000 Westpac grant, Ms De Jonge will expand 1000 Hearts, increasing the reach of this initiative and ensuring more people in need, particularly those in hospitals, aged care facilities, crisis centres and schools can benefit from this act of kindness. She will also represent Tasmania at the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement in Canberra later this year, where the National Winner will receive an additional $20,000 Westpac grant and the National Runner-Up, an additional $15,000.

Based in Kingston, Tasmania, Ms De Jonge’s 1000 Hearts project began in 2016 as a simple, personal act of kindness, hand-stitching tiny fabric hearts to give away. What started as a heartfelt gesture has since grown into a global movement, with thousands of volunteers and community groups sewing and sharing hearts as symbols of comfort, hope and connection. These small yet powerful tokens have reached victims of atrocities worldwide, as well as charities, support services and individuals in need, offering reassurance in times of crisis.

"1000 Hearts began as a way for me to offer kindness to people in need, and it has since grown into something far beyond what I ever imagined. The response from communities, hospitals, and individuals across the world has been overwhelming. There is something incredibly powerful in a small, tangible token that reminds people they are not alone," Ms De Jonge said. "This Award will allow me to expand the project even further, ensuring more people, particularly those experiencing illness, grief or hardship can receive a heart and feel the warmth of human connection."

Minister Howlett congratulated Ms De Jonge and praised her commitment to fostering empathy, mental well-being and creative connection.

“Sarah’s work with 1000 Hearts is a remarkable example of how small, thoughtful actions can create significant positive change. Her dedication to bringing people together and supporting those in need through simple acts of kindness is truly inspiring. This Award acknowledges her leadership and her ability to make a lasting impact in Tasmania and beyond,” Minister Howlett said.

AgriFutures Australia Managing Director John Harvey highlighted the importance of the Rural Women’s Award in supporting projects that strengthen community resilience, well-being and social inclusion.

“The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award celebrates women who are driving meaningful change in rural and regional Australia. Sarah’s 1000 Hearts initiative is a perfect example of a project that not only touches lives but also builds a stronger, more connected community. Her work demonstrates how leadership can take many forms and we’re proud to support her as she continues to grow this movement,” Mr Harvey said.

Tasmania’s Regional General Manager, Regional & Agribusiness for Westpac, Dave Milner, reinforced the importance of backing projects like 1000 Hearts that contribute to stronger, more connected communities.

“Rural and regional Australia thrives when innovative projects are supported and given the opportunity to grow. The Rural Women’s Award is a chance to recognise those who are making a meaningful difference in their communities and industries. 1000 Hearts is a powerful example of an initiative that fosters resilience, well-being and human connection, and we are proud to support Sarah as she continues to expand its impact,” Mr Milner said.

The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award is not just a recognition of past achievements but a platform for ongoing development, leadership and community impact. As Tasmania’s 2025 winner, Ms De Jonge will have access to leadership training, professional development opportunities, and a national network of past Award winners, ensuring that her project continues to evolve and reach new audiences.

Congratulations to all the Tasmanian state finalists, including Christina Giudici, Filipa Bellette and Toni Coward, who are each contributing to the future of rural and regional industries in their own unique ways.

