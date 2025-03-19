Gaza Airstrikes: Largest Single-day Child Death Toll In Last Year

The airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on March 18 represent the largest single-day child death toll in the region in the last year, with over 130 children reportedly killed. Hundreds of people - families and children - have died and many others have been injured. It is horrifying to consider a resumption in fighting in the Gaza Strip. UNICEF urges all parties to reinstate the ceasefire immediately. There is, again, nowhere safe, in the Gaza Strip. One million children, traumatized by more than 15 months of war, are plunged back into fear and hell today. The ceasefire must be reinstated and sustained, all hostages must be released and reunited with their families, and international humanitarian law must be respected, including allowing humanitarian aid in immediately. The lives of one million children are at stake.

Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on the attacks in Gaza

NEW YORK, 18 March 2025 - "Reports and images emerging from the Gaza Strip following today’s attacks are beyond horrifying. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, including more than 130 children, representing the largest single-day child death toll in the last year.

"Some of the strikes reportedly hit makeshift shelters with sleeping children and families, another deadly reminder that nowhere is safe in Gaza.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "The latest attacks come as lifesaving aid remains blocked from entering Gaza, compounding the risks to children. It has been sixteen days since the last truck delivering humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza. In addition, electricity has been cut to the main desalination plant, significantly reducing the amount of potable water.

"Today, Gaza’s one million children - who have endured more than 15 months of war - have been plunged back into a world of fear and death. The attacks and the violence must stop - now.

"We urge all parties to immediately reinstate the ceasefire, and we call on countries with influence to use their leverage to ensure the situation does not further deteriorate. International humanitarian law must be respected by all parties, allowing the immediate provision of humanitarian aid, the protection of civilians, and the release of all hostages."

###

About UNICEF

UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, works to protect the rights of every child, everywhere, especially the most disadvantaged children and in the toughest places to reach. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive, and fulfil their potential.

© Scoop Media

