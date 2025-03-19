Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On The Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 3:20 pm
Speech: OHCHR

I am horrified by last night’s Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Gaza, which killed hundreds, according to the Ministry of Health in the strip. This will add tragedy onto tragedy.

The last 18 months of violence have made abundantly clear that there is no military path out of this crisis. The only way forward is a political settlement, in line with international law. Israel’s resort to yet more military force will only heap further misery upon a Palestinian population already suffering catastrophic conditions.

This nightmare must end immediately. The hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. All those arbitrarily detained must be released immediately and unconditionally. The war must end permanently. We urge all parties with influence to do all in their power to achieve peace and avoid further suffering of civilians.

