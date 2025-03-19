North Guadalcanal Constituency To Launch 12 Green Economic Zones Worth $2 Million By May

Tractors for the 12 green economic zones ready to be shipped from overseas as funded by CDF under the NGC 2024 allocation (Photo/Supplied)

The North Guadalcanal Constituency (NGC) is set to inaugurate 12 new Green Economic Zones (GEZ) with a total investment of about SBD$2 million in May this year.

This GEZ initiative is aimed at boosting agricultural development and food security in the region.

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) through its Constituency Development Funds (CDF) programme and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) is supporting the initiative.

To prove its seriousness about the initiative, the constituency office, under the leadership of Honourable Member of Parliament Dr Paul Bosawai, procured 12 tractors to be distributed to the 12 GEZs. CDF funded these under the NGC 2024 budget, which allocated $1.2 million for the productive sector.

Furthermore, NGC has secured an additional budget support of $800,000 from MID to further bolster the project.

It is the firm commitment of NGC to foster sustainable economic growth and ensure food security for its communities.

“The total cost of this project is estimated to be SBD$2 million,” Honourable Dr Bosawai said.

He explained that the 12 economic zones consist of villages and communities within the constituency.

"The procured tractors will be distributed across the 12 economic zones. This is to support farmers, families, and communities in their farming activities, guaranteeing significant contribution to the constituency's agricultural productivity and economic livelihoods."

Hon. Dr Bosawai further said that this initiative not only aims to improve local food systems but also seeks to reduce import dependency by increasing domestic agricultural output.

“By enhancing agricultural efficiency, the launch of these green economic zones is expected to positively impact the region's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through increased net exports.”

As the country is trying to grow its economy, North Guadalcanal Constituency with the leadership of Hon. Dr Bosawai believes that agriculture should be the focus in growing the economy that will boost rural and local economy creating a conducive environment for our people to make money and build their lives better.

Regarding NCD as a major concern, Hon. Dr. Bosawai believes in shifting diet behavior towards local food, adding this can only be done through massive agricultural local food production.

Hon. Dr. Bosawai seeks the cooperation of all constituents to work closely and patiently with him and his constituency office to redirect the focus to development and believes that agriculture should be the main trigger for our country’s economic growth.

The constituency office with its Constituency Development Committee (CDC) met last week to formalize the structure of the economic zones.

