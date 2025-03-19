We Call For Swift Resolution Of The Crisis In Libya

Libya has been at the heart of a brutal aggression and foreign occupation since 2011. This criminal war is getting more serious by the day, with no ray of hope that the situation could normalise soon. As such, the Libyan nation is subjected to heinous crime and crime against humanity, including ethnic genocide, enforced disappearances and summary executions, displacement of whole communities, custodial torture, sexual violence and merciless looting of the country’s rich natural resources and wealth.

The pattern of systematic violations of human rights by the occupation forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and Islamic terrorist groups is highly responsible for fuelling the Libyan crisis, which has become a forgotten chapter. We believe if there was any genuine attempt to address the situation, after the brutal murder of the Libyan leader-Colonel Mohammed Gaddafi on 20th October, 2021 the ongoing genocide would have been averted. Shame on the African Union and the United Nations for betraying the conscience of the masses of the African people. Shame on the human rights’ organisations and the corporate media for their role in allowing the African continent to be raped and violently occupied by foreign criminal adventurers.

Today in their effort to prop the status quo without regards to human rights, NATO and its allies have resorted to punishments of any Libyan or group of Libyans who demand that the sanctity of the North African nation not be violated. These actions, together with the fact that the onetime active corporate media has now become mute and abandoned Libya, the Libyan people have no other choice but to stay in their country to patch their shattered lives.

The truth is that, anytime NATO attempts to reject criticism of its genocide campaign in Libya, it ends only to become nothing but gimmickry and deceitful game intended to hide the truth and their thievery acts of war, brutal occupation and criminal exploitation of natural resources and wealth of the Libyan people. We are concern about this development and warn NATO to stop its violence against Libya and the African people.

Since the brutal murder of Colonel Mohammad Gaddafi, NATO has been treating Libya like a trust territory under its jurisdiction. Under the current situation, there is just outright and open corruption by NATO’s proxy government in Tripoli, which has been placed, ostensibly to manage the affairs and develop Libya economically, educationally, politically and otherwise. We have credible information about the privilege given to a NATO proxy armed group to rein terror on the Libyan population, with impunity.

The New African Charter International (NACI) is concerned that some officials serving in the NATO proxy government in Tripoli have enriched themselves and their cronies and in turn the very Libyan people they supposed to serve are neglected. NACI is extremely concerned over the rapidly deteriorating security and human rights situation in the NATO brutally-occupied Libya. NATO and its allies’ continuing violence against innocent and hapless Africans in Libya is highly reprehensible. In the face of all of these repulsive brutality, use of force, unabated repression, and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Libya, NACI calls on NATO to hold its occupation forces accountable for the genocide and crimes against humanity committed in the North African nation, since 2011.

With the above, we demand African-based human rights organizations and the media to hold joint independent investigations into the alleged widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in occupied Libya. We demand the lifting of the inhuman military occupation, to allow the people of Libya to exercise their inalienable right of self-determination in line with United Nations Charter and international law. We must agree that it is unfair and unjust for NATO to talk of human rights violations in the Ukrainian war with Russia, while the same NATO is unleashing the evil in Africa. NACI is African-based and African-initiated and administered project, and as such advocates peace, political stability, freedom, dignity and unification of the African continent.

NACI believes the problems of Africa can only be resolved with a lasting solution, by Africans themselves and not foreigners. Furthermore, NACI wants to see an African continent flourish and not diminish with neo-colonial puppets and foreign criminal adventurers. We want to see an African united under one currency, one Army and one foreign policy; a New Africa that is not trapped by dubious foreign debts and an Africa where good people are place at the helm of affairs to run our governments and not running the continent down the drain. The New Africa we aspire is one where individuals with the right mind set who are willing and able to get the job done exactly how it should be done.

Having stated the above, NACI urges all stakeholders in the crisis in Libya to abandon their trademark by stopping immediately all attacks on civilians, including summary executions, rape, kidnappings and assassinations. NATO and its allies are under obligation to abide by human rights norms and the provisions of Common Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions which prohibit hostage-taking, cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, and executions. While we call on the armed terrorist groups in Libya to desist from using anti-personnel landmines in their trademark, we call on NATO forces to end all support for ferocious armed groups in occupied Libya, and to stop providing indiscriminate weapons to the butchers of the North African nation.

NACI is of the opinion that one of the solution to resolving the Libyan conflict is the holding of peaceful, free, fair and inclusive transparent elections, allowing all Libyans to participate either as candidates or voters. We call for an immediate cessation of the violence that has killed over a million and half Africans and caused significant destruction to Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This can be achieved through dialogue among all parties to the conflict, the mediation of the proposed national dialogue should be headed by a special envoy of the Alliance of the Sahel States (AES), humanitarian assistance to be provided by the larger international community through established instruments.

The role of the AES in quenching the hellfire in Libya would go a long way to cement the unity and Pan-African strength of the Sahel alliance, and its role as a peace building and unification agent in Africa. Africa is at a critical juncture that no sane African wants the continent to remain in its current state of despair. The AES should make efforts and provide innovative diplomacy to help restore peace in Libya. Calling upon the AES to play key role in restoring peace in Libya is not an accident. We believe, and it is true that the AES is crucial to peace and stability in Africa, and its centrality in the Libyan peace process would help to avert a theatre of geopolitical competition. The AES is the key to achieving the goal of African unity and political, economic and social independence.

In conclusion, we call on all Africans to rally behind NACI to stop all foreign criminal adventurers in their destiny to continue their looting of natural resources and wealth of Africa. We call on other African nations to copy the AES freedom chart and dignity, to place right individuals with the right mind set to lead Africa in the direction that is beneficial to all Africans and peoples of African descent, rather than helping foreign criminal adventurers to ruin the continent. Like members-states of the AES, Africans should focus on genuine and sustainable development of the continent and not be fooled continuously by the treacherous activities of imperialist puppet leaders that stand indicted for betraying the conscience of the masses of the African people. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, they say, and so when we fail to plan now then Africa will remain forever in perpetual bondage.

May God Almighty save Africa!

Africa must live!!

Africa must unite!!!

Africa for Africans on the continent and abroad!!!!

Signed:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President and co-founder

The New African Charter International (NACI)

