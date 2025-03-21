Gaza Ceasefires Must Never Be Political Bargaining Chips

In response to Israel’s brutal and unjustifiable breach of the Gaza ceasefire, Climate Action Network (CAN) has expressed outrage, urging global leaders to pressure Israel to comply with international humanitarian law and to stop the genocide against the Palestinian population.

Tasneem Essop, Executive Director of Climate Action Network International, said: ”Israel’s flagrant violation of the ceasefire has once again plunged innocent civilians into unimaginable suffering, shattering a precious opportunity for peace, and undermining international trust and cooperation. Ceasefires must never be political bargaining chips.

“Real peace can only flourish when rooted in respect for human life, and commitment to human rights and international cooperation. When climate justice and social justice are so inextricably linked, the climate justice movement cannot remain silent in the face of a genocide that destabilises regional and global peace, security and a sustainable future.”

CAN calls on global leaders to use all channels to ensure Israel’s immediate compliance with international humanitarian law, restore the ceasefire, and re-engage in genuine negotiations to ensure lasting peace, dignity, and justice for the Palestinian people.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

