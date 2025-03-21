India Mission Drives 33 New Business Partnerships And Other Commercial Outcomes

PM Mission to India Business Delegation (Photo/Supplied)

Mumbai, India; 21 March 2025: 33 new business partnerships and other commercial outcomes were advanced during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s Mission to India this week, underlining the considerable potential of India to New Zealand’s exporters and laying the foundation for long-term growth in trade.

Supported by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), the mission made significant progress towards the Government’s goal of developing a broad, deep and enduring strategic relationship with India, scaling up trade and cultivating strong connections across education, tourism, sport and culture. The economic impact of the mission was further enhanced by the launch of negotiations on a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement between New Zealand and India, and bilateral agreements to strengthen ties in horticulture and forestry.

Over the course of 4 days, the senior business delegation, led by Dame Therese Walsh, Chair of Air New Zealand and ASB, and sports ambassador and former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor, embraced the opportunity to deepen knowledge and lift engagement with one of the world’s largest and fastest growing economies.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The business delegation worked hard to build connections and deliver partnerships that will have a significant impact on New Zealand’s long-term growth aspirations. As the 5th largest economy in the world, India is vital to New Zealand’s economic prosperity. I am confident that through this visit we have made a highly positive impression that will stand us in good stead for the future,” said Dame Therese Walsh.

NZTE Chief Executive Peter Chrisp, said: “When we think about India, we think about potential. This is a young, energetic, fast-growing economy. They can add value to us, and we can add value to them. It’s all about building a set of long-term, enduring partnerships.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Hon Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Investment, Hon Mark Mitchell, Minister for Sport and Recreation, and Hon Louise Upston, Minister for Tourism and Hospitality.

Mr McClay said: “The mission has been hugely successful at highlighting the many ways in which New Zealand and India can prosper through closer trade ties. We are committed to building connections across key sectors such as digital technologies, primary industries, advanced manufacturing, and aerospace cooperation, all areas where New Zealand and India can complement each other’s growth.”

Some of the companies making announcements, launching partnerships and signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on the mission included: Air New Zealand, Auckland Airport, Christchurch Airport, Ngāi Tahu Tourism, Serko, Rakon, Valocity, Slumberzone, World of Wearable Art, New Zealand Fashion Week, QualityNZ Group, University of Auckland, University of Waikato, Whitecliffe Education, Te Pūkenga, NZ Forest Managers, Gallagher Security, STAAH and Anagenix.

India is New Zealand’s 12th largest trading partner with bilateral trade worth NZ$3.1 billion in the year to December 2024. Lifting trade with India will contribute towards achieving the Government's goal to double the value of exports over the next ten years.

About New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE)

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) | Te Taurapa Tūhono is the New Zealand government's international business development agency. Our purpose is to grow companies internationally – bigger, better, faster – for the good of New Zealand. NZTE uses its extensive knowledge and global networks to help exporters of all sizes make better decisions and connect to the right partners and investors.

About NZTE’s work in India

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise has offices in Mumbai and New Delhi and is working intensively with more New Zealand exporters to India than ever before, with numbers increasing by 34% in the last 12 months. Key sectors include specialised manufacturing, tech and services, and food and beverage. In 2024, two-way trade between New Zealand and India was valued at NZ$3.1 billion [YE Dec 2024, Stats NZ].

NZTE’s recently launched “Illuminate India” is a market activation and acceleration programme aimed at expanding the number of New Zealand exporters who are doing business in India. NZTE works with Kiwi exporters to strengthen their understanding of the opportunities in the Indian market, develop an export strategy aligned with current and projected growth in India, and create and enhance relationships on the ground to ensure on-going success for their business in India.

© Scoop Media

