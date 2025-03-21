U.S. Must Immediately Release Palestinian Rights-Activist And Stop Threats Of Deportation Against Foreign Residents

Geneva, 20 March 2025– The U.S. Government must immediately release Mahmoud Khalil, a U.S. resident, student and Palestinian rights activist detained by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents, and stop threatening and harassing foreign students who are campaigning for Palestinians’ rights, a group of independent human rights experts* said today.

“The arrest, detention, and pending deportation of Mr. Mahmoud Khalil marks a dangerous escalation in the U.S. Government's crackdown on student activism and censorship of pro-Palestinian voices,” the experts said.

Mahmoud Khalil was arrested on 8 March without prior notice and without clarity on the charges against him. The arrest follows a targeted online smear campaign against him, including hateful comments and calls for his deportation. It takes place in a broader environment of harassment, intimidation and threats against students campaigning for Palestinians’ rights and divestment of US universities from companies linked to Israel’s war on Gaza. The White House has indicated that Khalil’s arrest may be the first of many targeting activists involved in campus demonstrations against Israel.

“We are alarmed that the U.S. authorities are openly weaponising deportation as a tool to censor critical voices, seriously damaging the precious rights of free speech and assembly that the US has long cherished and promoted at home and abroad,” the experts said.

“The targeting of foreign nationals in the U.S. with threats to revoke student visas or residency rights is not only discriminatory and violates constitutional protections, but is highly dangerous as it seeks to exert a chilling effect on free expression among immigrants going far beyond the Palestinian issue,” the experts said.

The experts have previously expressed grave concern over the U.S. Government's crackdown on pro-Palestinian student protests at various university campuses. In a letter to the U.S. Government, they highlighted that banning and attacking student protests violate the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

They rejected the excuse of the crackdown as action to counter terrorism and fight antisemitism.

“To express solidarity with Palestinian civilians or to peacefully demand the divestment from companies facilitating Israel’s horrific assault on Gaza is neither terrorism nor antisemitism, but political expression and advocacy of human rights, protected by international law,” the experts said.

They called on the U.S. Government to immediately end retaliation against students supporting Palestinians’ rights and uphold its international obligation to respect freedoms of expression and of peaceful assembly.

“Advocacy of Palestinian rights, including their right to self-determination, is a legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and no one should be penalised for peacefully protesting against Israel`s occupation of Palestinian territory, which has been declared unlawful by the International Court of Justice,” the experts said.

The experts are in contact with the Government about this matter.

*The experts: Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Farida Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on the right to education; Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association; Ben Saul, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism; Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967; Nicolas Levrat, Special Rapporteur on minority issues; George Katrougalos, Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order; Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.

