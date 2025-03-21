Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Seif Magango On Escalating Violence Against Civilians In Khartoum

20 March 2025

We are receiving troubling reports of escalating violence against civilians in Khartoum, amid continued intense hostilities. Dozens of civilians, including local humanitarian volunteers, have been killed by artillery shelling and aerial bombardment by the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces in eastern Khartoum and north Omdurman since 12 March.

Credible reports indicate that the RSF and allied militia have raided homes in eastern Khartoum, carrying out summary killings and arbitrary detentions, and looted food and medical supplies from community kitchens and medical clinics. We have also received worrying allegations of sexual violence in the Al Giraif Gharb neighbourhood.

SAF and affiliated fighters are also reported to have engaged in looting and other criminal activities in areas they control in Khartoum North (Bahri) and East Nile. Widespread arbitrary arrests are ongoing in East Nile.

We call once again on both parties - and all States with influence over them – to take concrete steps to ensure the effective protection of civilians, and to bring an end to the continuing lawlessness and impunity.

© Scoop Media

