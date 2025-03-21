African Union Calls For Justice Through Reparations

20 March, 2025

Colonialism Reparation welcomes that the African Union has decided to calls for justice for Africans and people of African descent through reparations and calls on other intergovernmental organizations to follow the example of the Caribbean Community and the African Union.

On February 18 and 19, 2023 during the thirty-sixth summit the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union takes Decision 847 (XXXVI) on building a united front to advance the cause of justice and the payment of reparations to Africans by supporting the organization of the Accra Reparations Conference.

On February 17 and 18, 2024 during the thirty-seventh summit the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union takes Decision 884 (XXXVII) on building a united front to advance the cause of justice and the payment of reparations to Africans by adopting the “Accra Proclamation on Reparations” and deciding that “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations” will be the theme of the year for 2025 and one of the flagship issues of the Union.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

From June 19 to July 19, 2024 during the forty-fifth ordinary session the Executive Council of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union elaborates the concept note on the theme of the year 2025 “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations”.

On February 15 and 16, 2025 during the thirty-eighth summit the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union officially proclaimed “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations” as theme of the year 2025.

Great emphasis is given to the news at the United Nations and in Algeria, Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Sahrawi, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Argentina, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, China, Cuba, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela.

Colonialism Reparation welcomes that the African Union has decided to calls for justice for Africans and people of African descent through reparations by officially proclaiming its position and calls on other intergovernmental organizations to follow the example of the Caribbean Community and the African Union.

© Scoop Media

