Joint Statement On Unjust Detention

Office of the Spokesperson

March 18, 2025

Representatives from the United States of America, Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Israel, and the United Kingdom met to align in our commitment to end the reprehensible acts of hostage-taking and unjust detention. These acts are a flagrant affront to human rights. Perpetrators of these practices shatter lives and communities, undermine peace, and threaten global security and trade.

We reaffirm our cooperation in confronting these challenges to support human dignity, protect the rule of law, and promote the conditions for international collaboration and peace. We will spare no effort, in accordance with international law, to bring home hostages and unjustly or arbitrarily detained individuals and to deter such future acts.

We are united in our demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

