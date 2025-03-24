Tackling Tuberculosis In The Pacific – A Call To Action

While the fight against HIV has made headlines, another silent killer, Tuberculosis (TB), continues to ravage marginalised communities in the Pacific.

Despite advancements in global health, TB continues to be a major public health concern that disproportionately affects vulnerable populations in our region. The Multi-Country Western Pacific Health Programme, supported by the Global Fund and implemented by UNDP in partnership with Ministries of Health and civil society, is stepping up efforts to confront this challenge head-on.

A selection of Pacific Island Countries, comprising of Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu are identified by a diverse health landscape. While some nations boast well-established health systems, stark health disparities persist, particularly among marginalised communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these disparities, disrupting essential health services and widening the gap for underserved groups. As we strive to achieve the targets set forth in the World Health Organisation’s 2030 END TB Strategy, it is important that we address these inequities with urgency and care.

The statistics are alarming. In 2024 alone, there were 1,534 reported cases of TB across the region, with a notable increase of 33 percent compared to 2023. This rise underscores the need for intensified case finding and treatment efforts. Through UNDP’s support, the programme aims to mobilise resources and implement innovative solutions to enhance TB diagnosis and treatment, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading In 2024, the Pacific region saw a significant rise in Tuberculosis (TB) cases, with a total of 1,534 reported instances. This alarming increase of 33 percent compared to the previous year underscores the urgent need for intensified efforts in TB diagnosis and treatment.

The distribution of cases across the region varied widely, ranging from just one case each in Cook Islands and Niue to a staggering 596 cases in Kiribati and 569 in Fiji. Other countries like the FSM and Vanuatu reported 138 and 88 cases respectively, highlighting the diverse health landscape and the varying impact of TB across the Pacific.

Tech and the fight against TB

An innovative solution being rolled out with support from UNDP is the deployment of portable X-ray machines equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This advancement allows for timely TB diagnosis, particularly in isolated communities where traditional healthcare access is limited. By integrating AI into our diagnostic processes, this can significantly reduce the time it takes to identify TB cases and start treatment, ultimately saving lives. These machines can provide real-time results, facilitating immediate intervention and ensuring that patients receive the care they need without delay.

UNDP’s commitment to a preventative approach is marked in via achievement of 1,923 individuals beginning latent TB preventive therapy in 2024, surpassing our target by 12 percent. This accomplishment reflects the strength of mass screening initiatives and targeted outreach programs aimed at high-risk populations. However, we also recognise that there is still much work to be done, especially in countries like Cook Islands, Niue, and Tuvalu, where data collection efforts are just beginning.

To truly make an impact, there must be a focus on building sustainable healthcare systems that empower local communities. This involves training healthcare workers, enhancing data collection methods, and fostering partnerships with local governments and international organisations. By sharing insights and best practices across regions, the Pacific can produce successful models and strengthen its collective response to TB.

As we look to the future, and as we mark World TB Day, the path forward is clear. Efforts to eradicate TB must be scaled up, innovative technologies need to be seamlessly integrated into national health systems, training for healthcare workers must be expanded, and all initiatives must be adaptable to different healthcare environments. The lessons learned from experiences gathered now will be invaluable as we continue to address the challenges posed by TB in the Pacific in the future.

The fight against TB is far from over, but with innovative solutions and collective action, we can turn the tide and save countless lives.

© Scoop Media

