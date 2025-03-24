We Condemn Israel’s Renewed War Crime Campaign Of Race Purification In The Palestinian Territory Of Gaza

The New African Charter International (NACI) condemns in its totality Israel’s renewed war crime campaign of race purification in the Palestinian Arab territory of Gaza. The ongoing Israeli aggression is yet another sad commentary on the Jews State’s hatreds for the Arab people of Palestine.

The failure by the international community to address the Middle-east conflict in a fairer, moral and just manner has encouraged the occupation Israeli forces to wage unstopped campaign of race purification and ethnic cleansing that is killing thousands of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, including primarily, infants, children, women, and the elderly.

During the resumption of the ongoing Israeli war, hundreds of Arab Palestinians have been targeted and so far killed during this Muslims Holy month of Ramadan. Much as we are horrified by videos shown on satellite televisions worldwide, we condemn the air strikes, shelling, excessive and indiscriminate attacks and continue killings of ordinary Palestinian people by Israeli authorities. As it stands today, the US and its allies stand guilty and indicted for providing both financial, military, political and diplomatic support and are abetting the crimes of Israeli forces in the occupied Gaza.

This is sad for the people of Africa and the situation presents itself a growing and serious threat to global peace and security. We share the concerns of good people across the world, especially the debilitating impacts of the arson attacks by the occupation Israeli forces that have also destroyed civilian infrastructures, including residential homes, schools, healthcare facilities, businesses and places of worship across Palestine.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As the barbarity, indiscriminate killings and destruction continue, we reiterate the need for good people with humanity to unite as ever and speak with one voice against the perpetrators of the atrocities, human rights’ violations and the ongoing genocide campaign in the Gaza strip. We call for the immediate reactivation of the ceasefire and ensure respect for international law and humanitarian law, and cessation of weapons exports to the unmandated, unwanted and occupation Israeli forces in Gaza. Our position in the Middle-east conflict remains the same, that is, when our common humanity is attacked as it is in the case of Palestine and other Arab lands and territories, we must stand together irrespective of location, religion, race, tribe or colour.

The world does not need a soothsayer again to say that Israel’s diabolic policy knows no border. For the Jews State to continue spilling the blood of innocent Palestinian people in Gaza constitute a war crime and crime against humanity. The truth is that, the State of Israel has placed itself above the United Nations Charter, international law and human rights law. Hence, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is not committed to permanent ceasefire and the ongoing genocide campaign is ignited by US President Donald Trump’s desire and tastes to own the Gaza strip for private businesses. And Netanyahu wants to stay in power as long as he wish, by bidding Trump’s holocaust business in the Middle-east.

We, at NACI condemn violence in any form or manifestations, anywhere it gives expression. We reaffirm our unflinching solidarity with, and support for the rights of the Palestinian people, including mainly the rights to national sovereignty, independence and Statehood.

There are also Palestinians who are languishing today in Israeli prisons. Thousands of Palestinian hostages are not counted and still are held incommunicado in Israel prisons, and most of them are being treated under sub-human fashion-like. To the Israeli authorities, the lives of the Palestinian people are not relevant; and in the face of this genocide, we express profound sorrow and offered condolences and prayers for the families of the victims, for the wounded and for all Arab people of Palestine.

In these difficult and challenging times, we commend Qatar and Egypt for the concerted efforts and sincere diplomacy in facilitating the mediation of the ceasefire, which the Israeli authorities have aborted today. Israelis are not in Gaza for peace or good neighbourhood relationship. On the contrary, Israelis are in Gaza to carry out a campaign of race purification, and to cease the Palestinian territory to compensate President Donald Trump of the United States, in exchange for supporting Netanyahu’s political bigotry.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has its origin from the immediate past, following Israeli government’s occupation of the Arab Palestinian land and territory, which come with the reality of .genocide, war crime and crime against humanity. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains the world’s longest war of aggression and brutal occupation. It must stop immediately for the good of humanity.

So Palestinian responses are culmination of Israel’s war and brutal occupation of Arab lands. We conclude by calling for a total end to Israeli blockade of Gaza that is being used as tool to deprive and starve the Palestinian people. We also call for a full, safe, rapid, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance for the population in Gaza.

Signed:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President and co-founder

The New African Charter International (NACI)

© Scoop Media

