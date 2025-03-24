Qatar’s Move To End Conflict In The DRC Is Timely, Commendable And Welcome Solidarity With Africa

It has come to the notice of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) that a meeting between the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame was held in Qatar, on Tuesday 18th March, 2025. The said meeting ended with the called by the two leaders for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire that will lead to ending one of the world’s longest ongoing wars and political violence, according to reports from Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

This is the first time for the two leaders to meet since Rwanda was accused of lending its support to the M23 rebel group fighting in the DRC. Recent attempts by the government of Angola to refresh the peace process in the DRC ended to naught with the decision of the rebel Movement to withdraw from the talks. This ongoing conflict, which the government claimed has killed more than 7000 people since it’s peaked in recent months, has greatly embarrassed Africa and the international community.

In our view, the move to restart the DRC’s peace talks is a sigh of relief for a country that has been engulfed in conflicts for decades on end. The task will not be as one would expect to be easy because it will entail resilience, commitment, compromise, and shared vision for a peaceful, politically stable and unified sovereign nation. The meeting of the two neighboring African leaders in Doha was possible only with the total confidence in the wisdom of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani-the authentic Emir of the State of Qatar, his humanity, vast experience and the great respect he commands on the world stage.

The people of Africa have a reason now to have a sigh of relief after the Doha meeting between the leaders of the DRC and Rwanda, in an effort to end Africa’s longest crisis, for the sake of international peace and security. It is our position that the crisis in the DRC cannot be resolved through military might. It is a political issue, and it needs to be resolved on the mahogany table through political negotiations.

We want to make it crystal clear that the crisis in the DRC demands urgent attention and action from the international community. This is what Qatar under the wise, visionary and role-model leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani is doing eaxctly, to bring an end to the suffering of the people of the DRC. The message from Doha after the meeting of the two African leaders signifies that peace in the DRC is intrinsically linked to a just and lasting resolution of Africa’s longest crisis.

The people of the DRC of all groups (men and women of all ages and communities) are undergoing unprecedented suffering as the Central African nation is being consumed by the flames of brutal war and political violence. Here, the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation reiterates its position that the only solution to the crisis in the DRC is a morally and justly political concoction that abhors violence in any form or manifestation.

Qatar should be proud of its stance to help the governments and people of Africa resolve the continent’s crisis. There is no doubt that with this latest diplomatic success chalked in Doha, the Arab Gulf State of Qatar has already effectively taken the necessary first step in trying to end the conflict in the DRC.

There can be no doubt that the Doha meeting achieved its primary goal, and now moving to the next stage should be how this first success could be transformed into a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. We encourage Qatar to put in place a joint or bilateral ceasefire which will ultimately help the parties to the DRC conflict achieve an agreement for finally ending the hostilities. We are confidence that the Doha meeting will be the turning point for the people in the DRC to live peacefully together and united in sustaining development.

In conclusion, the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation would like to commend Qatar, especially Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for his unwavering support for international peace and security, and more particular, for standing with Africa and the African people in this time of need. We readily commend the magnanimity of the Emir of Qatar in making efforts at ending the crisis in the DRC. We credit also the fortitude of the leaders of the DRC and Rwanda in calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the DRC crisis. We are confident that the meeting in Doha to end the crisis in the DRC will add up to Qatar’s recent successes in peace settlement and humanitarian endeavours in Africa. Colombia.

Sender:

Zainab A. Sankoh

Acting Programme Coordinator

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation

STBHF

