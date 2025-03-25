As WHO Air Pollution Conference Opens Today, New Roadmap Launched To Help Governments Tackle Health Impacts

Cartagena, 24 March 2025:- As a major WHO conference on the health impacts of air pollution opens today, health professionals are calling for governments to urgently protect their populations from the deadly health impacts of polluted air and ramp up investment in national health systems - and have provided a roadmap for health ministries to achieve this.

The recommendations are detailed in a new publication, Clean Air, Healthy Lives: A Policy Roadmap for Health Systems to Tackle Air Pollution, by the Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA) ahead of the World Health Organization’s Second Global Conference on Air Pollution and Health, which takes place from 24-28 March in Cartagena, Colombia.

Clean Air, Healthy Lives: A Policy Roadmap for Health Systems to Tackle Air Pollution will be presented at an official conference event on March 24th, Roundtable: Advancing Policy Action and Health Leadership to Combat Air Pollution. Panelists include Hon Gloria Balboa, Under Secretary, Dept of Health, Philippines and Dr Maria Niera, Director of the Department of Public Health and Environment at the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Clean air is not a 'nice to have' - it’s a public health necessity, and the profound and far-reaching health impacts of air pollution demand an urgent, coordinated, and strategic response from governments worldwide”, said Shweta Narayan, roadmap author and Campaign Lead at the Global Climate and Health Alliance Campaign, which is made up of over 200 health professional and health civil society organisations and networks from around the world. “To address this crisis effectively, governments must reframe air pollution not merely as a challenge of emissions reductions or technology, but as a critical and preventable threat to the public health and well-being of people, which requires urgent, health-centered action to protect lives and communities. The solutions already exist - governments cannot afford to dither on taking action”.

The policy roadmap highlights the essential components of a comprehensive strategy for governments: empowering health leadership, investing in resilient health infrastructure, fostering cross-sectoral collaboration, and engaging communities. Case studies from India, Singapore, the Philippines, the ASEAN region, the UK, and South Africa demonstrate the transformative potential of integrating health considerations into air quality management, leveraging data to inform patient care, driving policy advocacy, and enabling community-led interventions.

“We created this policy roadmap with the intention of providing practical support for countries making bold commitments at the WHO Conference”, said Narayan. “We wanted to ensure it contains clear guidance and real-world case studies demonstrating successful approaches, so when countries return home, they have concrete ideas, actionable guidance, and proven examples to help turn their commitments into tangible actions.”

Air pollution is a critical environmental health threat worldwide, responsible for seven million premature deaths annually, making it the second leading risk factor for mortality globally, surpassing even tobacco and poor diet.The impact of air pollution is profound leading to 1 in 8 deaths worldwide, including increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders like asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), and various cancers. Nearly 90% of the deaths attributed to air pollution in 2021 resulted from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), underscoring the need for better integrated approaches to environmental determinants of disease. In children under five years old, air pollution accounted for approximately 700,000 deaths every year i.e. one child every minute, highlighting its devastating effect on the most vulnerable populations.

Through presenting a series of case studies, the policy roadmap provides a clear and actionable pathway for health ministries—particularly in Low- and Middle-income Countries —at national, subnational, and local levels to strengthen their capacity and develop their leadership to address air pollution-related health burdens. The roadmap is centered on two main objectives:

To outline progressive measures and policies already adopted by health ministries and agencies in locations around the world to address air pollution and health, showcasing their design and implementation.

To demonstrate the efficacy of these measures through curated, evidence-based case studies from diverse global contexts, providing actionable insights for health leaders.

“Government investment can ensure the health sector can better respond to air pollution, providing multifaceted benefits”, said Narayan. “Investment equips health professionals with the tools and resources needed to mitigate impacts, conduct research, and implement public health initiatives, and allows health ministries to take a leading role, working alongside environmental agencies to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated response”, she added. “Furthermore, these investments generate valuable health data, strengthening the evidence base for policy advocacy and providing concrete proof of air pollution's systemic impacts.”

“Beyond medical care, directing resources to the health sector creates a ripple effect”, continued Narayan.”Enhanced healthcare services improve recovery outcomes and empower those affected by air pollution-related illnesses. Communities with knowledge of the links between health and environmental factors are more likely to show strong public support for stronger clean air policies. By fostering public awareness and building advocacy networks, governments can lay the foundation for robust social engagement that supports accountability and accelerates systemic change in the health sector and beyond.”

"Cleaning up the air is one of the most effective and affordable ways to improve public health while reducing healthcare costs and saving government resources”, said Dr Mark Hayden, Paediatrician at Great Ormond Street Hospital, UK and Ride For Their Lives rider who contributed to the policy roadmap. “Every step toward cleaner air means fewer hospital visits, lower medical expenses, and healthier communities. Health workers across all fields should be strong advocates for both behavioral and systemic changes—at the individual, city, and national levels—to protect health and ease the growing strain on healthcare budgets.”

“Addressing air pollution as a public health issue also highlights its implications for social equity. Vulnerable populations, who bear the brunt of air pollution's effects, must be central to policy considerations”, said Gloria Balboa, Under Secretary, Department of Health, Philippines, who will speak at the Global Climate and Health Alliance’s event Roundtable: Advancing Policy Action and Health Leadership to Combat Air Pollution on March 24th at the Second Global Conference on Air Pollution and Health. “Health-centered approaches ensure that responses are inclusive and equitable, protecting all citizens and addressing critical social justice concerns. The Philippines is proud to be among the first countries to align our air quality guidelines with the WHO's recommended standards, including the critical update of PM2.5 thresholds. This is not just a regulatory milestone—it is a profound commitment to protecting the health of every Filipino.”

“Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is one of the most dangerous pollutants, penetrating deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing severe respiratory and cardiovascular diseases”, added Balboa. “By integrating health into our environmental policies through the Inter-Agency Committee on Environmental Health and the National Environmental Health Action Plan, we are demonstrating leadership that puts people first. Our updated air quality guidelines are a critical step toward a healthier, more resilient future, setting a powerful example for the region and the world."

“Health systems must act as catalysts for systemic change, providing care for those affected while driving the structural transformations across sectors needed to combat air pollution at its source”, said Dr Jeni Miller, Executive Director of the Global Climate and Health Alliance. “This is a defining moment for health leadership to rise to the challenge. With the right tools, strategies, and partnerships in place, governments can transform air pollution from a daunting challenge into an opportunity to advance public health, social equity, and sustainable development. Together, we must create a future where clean air is not a privilege but a fundamental right, ensuring healthier lives, stronger communities, and a more equitable and just world.”

Download roadmap: Clean Air, Healthy Lives: A Policy Roadmap for Health Systems to Tackle Air Pollution

