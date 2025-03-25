A Barrel-Aged Battle On Wheels!

A Toast to Ten Years!

This year, we raise our glasses (and our skates) to a decade of roller derby and drafts as Richter City celebrate 10 years of sponsorship from Garage Project!

A Brewtiful Rivalry

The 2025 Home Brew Series is serving up a fresh pour of fierce competition as the Stone Cold Classics and the Craft Heads go helmet-to-helmet in three epic showdowns. These skaters have been fermenting their skills, and they’re ready to bring the perfect blend of speed, strategy, and bone-rattling hits to the track.

On Saturday 5 April the first event kicks off at 5 PM with the Rapid Round—a snappy 40-minute game featuring our emerging talent.

Then, at 6:30 PM, our seasoned skaters take the track for a full-bodied regulation bout that’s sure to leave fans frothing for more.

More Than Just a Game—It’s a Party!

What’s a derby match without a Garage Project beer in hand?

Garage Project will be slinging their finest brews rink-side, ensuring that fans stay refreshed while the action heats up on the track. Pair that with top-tier derby merch, some delicious treats and a raffle packed with local goodies such as Iko Iko, Thunderpants, Rich Coffee and more!

With derby thrills and craft beer spills, you’ve got a night that’s truly hops and dreams!

Don’t Miss Out!

Mark your calendars and secure your spot on 5 April, 21 June and 26 July 2025 for our Home Brew Series. Whether you’re a longtime derby devotee or a first-time fan, this is your chance to witness the best hits on eight wheels—no chaser required.

Grab your tickets early from the Richter City website (richtercity.co.nz) to secure your spot, or roll on up to the door and purchase them on the day! $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and free entry for kids, it’s fun for the whole family.

Doors open at 4pm, which gives you a chance to grab your drinks, food, and a spot in the stand before the first whistle sounds at 5pm.

