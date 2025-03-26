PWDA Responds To The Federal Budget

People with Disability Australia (PWDA) welcomes the announcement of $364.5 funding in tonight’s budget for foundational supports for people with disability. While this safeguards previous budget commitments and provides a modest injection of additional funding in future years, urgent clarity is needed on how these supports will be secured for the long term.

“Seeing Foundational Supports in the budget is important. But we need more detail on how a long-term agreement will be struck with the states and territories. These supports—outside of the NDIS—are critical for people with disability to live independently and be part of our communities, especially for those who have been exited from or never had access to the Scheme,” said PWDA Deputy CEO Megan Spindler-Smith.

PWDA is concerned that, without a national agreement, these essential supports will never be delivered or risk becoming subject to political cycles and ongoing budget uncertainty.

“We can’t be left holding our breath every time a budget is handed down, wondering whether these supports will be developed or still exist. People with disability deserve the security of a long-term, legislated commitment from federal and state and territory governments to a Foundational Supports framework because the NDIS cannot be the only lifeboat in the ocean. Long-term investment in these supports isn’t a risk, it will change lives and reduce strain on other government systems,” said PWDA Board Director Steph Travers.

While the budget includes some investment in foundational supports, PWDA says it does not reflect the urgent, targeted action needed in areas where people with disability are consistently overrepresented and deeply affected—such as housing and homelessness, family and domestic violence and disaster preparedness.

“In general, we’re feeling invisible in the mainstream budget. Yes, there’s funding under the NDIS and Foundational supports but we’re missing from areas where the Disability Royal Commission identified change is most needed. That is what happens when the reform roadmap from the Royal Commission is still missing in action,” said PWDA Board Director Steph Travers.

“Safe, secure and affordable housing has been the focus of this budget but the word accessible is missing. Housing isn’t safe or secure for people with disability unless it is accessible. We’re at increased of homelessness and housing insecurity and yet we’re nowhere to be seen in these measures.”

PWDA also raised concerns that while the budget has some positive measures for women, women and non-binary people with disability—who are more likely to experience family and domestic violence—are missing in action.

“We’re being treated as a ‘diversity footnote’ and not a targeted population with the funding to match. This is a big miss. If measures don’t name or focus on our community they won’t work for us,” Ms Travers said.

PWDA has also said the same for the lack of prioritisation of people with disability in increased funding for disaster preparedness, responses and recovery which will continue to put lives at risk.

“We know people with disability are more likely to be impacted during disasters, yet we continue to be left out of preparedness, response and recovery strategies. Prioritising our needs is not only good for us—but for emergency services, communities and responders too. Ensuring people with disability aren’t left behind is good for everyone,” Mx Spindler-Smith said.

“There is a real opportunity to use tonight’s announced funding to close these gaps—and to embed the curb-cut effect. What’s good for people with disability is good for everyone but we need an explicit commitment and that didn’t happen tonight.”

PWDA remains nervous about the future growth forecasts of the NDIS with further budget savings predicted.

“The NDIS is a lifeline. Our community has been worried about its future. In light of the drastic impact growth reductions have had on our community we need clarity on how these savings will impact our supports and lives,” said Mx Spindler-Smith.

“We are pleased to see supplementation for independent disability advocacy and support for NDIS Appeals—these are critical services, especially in the context of the reforms we’ve seen over the past 12 months.”

PWDA will continue seeking clarification on issues of importance to our community including:

Ongoing disability advocacy funding

Co-design commitments in all reform areas

Reform of the Disability Discrimination Act and progress toward a national Human Rights Act

Support pathways and funding for psychosocial disability

The 2025 Federal Budget has delivered some foundational support—but not the funding, roadmap or recognition our community needs and deserves in light of the findings of the Disability Royal Commission. As we head into a federal election, people with disability will be watching.

“With 5.5 million people with disability in Australia—and millions more family, friends and allies—we are a powerful voting bloc. This budget shows how far we still have to go. We must be a priority, not just a footnote,” said Ms Travers.

PWDA is calling on all political parties and candidates to make clear, measurable commitments to our rights and inclusion, including:

A long-term agreement for nationally consistent foundational supports

Investment in accessible housing and targeted responses to family and domestic violence and disaster preparedness and responsiveness

Full funding and safeguarding of the NDIS and disability advocacy

Reform of disability rights laws and a Human Rights Act

“This budget reminds us why explicit commitments matter. We will take this message to every candidate, in every electorate—because we decide elections, and we expect to be a priority,” said Ms Travers.

About People with Disability Australia (PWDA)

People with Disability Australia Incorporated (PWDA) is a national disability rights and advocacy, non-profit, non-government organisation by and for people with disability in Australia. We have a cross-disability focus, representing the interests of people with all kinds of disability and our membership is made up of people with disability and organisations mainly constituted by people with disability.

