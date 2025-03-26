‘Fragility And Hope’ Mark New Era In Syria Amid Ongoing Violence And Aid Struggles

25 March 2025

On 6 March, armed groups linked to the deposed Assad regime ambushed forces of the caretaker administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, targeting military and internal security forces as well as several hospitals.

Mr. Pedersen described the violence as “sectarian and retaliatory,” with reports of entire families executed and widespread fear among the civilian population.

“The coordinated attack on the caretaker authority, the heavy counterattacks against this, and the mass killings of civilians all came against a background of already-fomenting insecurity,” said Mr. Pedersen.

The Special Envoy noted the “great hopes and huge fears” that have emerged since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024.

Calling for transparent, independent and public investigations into the violence, he urged for those responsible to be held accountable, “with a clear signal that the era of impunity in Syria is in the past.”

Critical underfunding

Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts by UN agencies and partners continue, amid a mixture of progress and setbacks.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher underscored the work being done by the international community.

“We are making progress,” he stated, noting expanded routes for cross-border deliveries and increased support for vulnerable communities. One recent success saw the Atareb Water Station in Aleppo resume operations, bringing water to 40,000 people.

The Syrian Ambassador also expressed gratitude to Qatar and Jordan, alongside the UN Development Programme (UNDP), for the initiative to supply Syria with gas through Jordan and the ability to generate 400 megawatts of electricity.

Meanwhile, the European Union has committed nearly €2.5 billion for 2025 and 2026, having raised an overall of €5.8 billion towards Syria’s recovery.

But despite pledges of support, the humanitarian response remains critically underfunded, Mr. Fletcher explained.

“Last year’s appeal was only 35 per cent funded – causing us to reduce our humanitarian response by more than half,” he stated.

Progress on transition

On a more hopeful note, Mr. Pedersen highlighted the recent agreement between caretaker authorities and the mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which speaks to the future integration of civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria.

“We will continue and deepen engagement in support of the process,” he said, expressing cautious optimism, warning that the road ahead would not be easy.

“The issue of foreign fighters in the senior ranks of the new armed forces, as well as individuals associated with violations, remains a key concern,” he added.

Echoing this sentiment, representative of Syrian civil society and legal adviser, Joumana Seif, emphasised: “We don't want to build our new country on the back of new massacres.”

“Syria stands at a historic crossroads, with a rare chance to unite and transition to democracy,” she said, calling for the lifting of sanctions on the Syrian government.

In response, some ambassadors in the chamber noted that they had already relaxed unilateral sanctions on Syria, including an end to asset freezes.

Urgency for Syria’s future

Both Mr. Pedersen and Mr. Fletcher concluded their statements with calls for urgent action.

Mr. Fletcher underscored that humanitarians cannot make the “toughest choices” alone, urging the international community to provide additional resources.

“The cost of hesitation is greater than the risk of decisive action,” he warned.

Finally, Mr. Pedersen highlighted the choice Syria faces: either a return to violence and instability or a path toward a peaceful, inclusive future.

