Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Liz Throssell On Widespread Detentions In Türkiye

We are very concerned by the detention of at least 92 people by the Turkish authorities over the past week, including Ekrem İmamoğlu, Istanbul’s democratically-elected mayor, who is facing corruption charges and has been removed from office.

These detentions triggered country-wide demonstrations that were met with unlawful blanket bans on protests in three cities. Over 1,000 people have been detained during the protests, among them at least nine media workers.

All those detained for the legitimate exercise of their rights must be released immediately and unconditionally. Those facing charges should be treated with dignity, and their rights to due process and fair trial, including access to a lawyer of their own choice, must be fully ensured.

We urge the authorities to ensure that the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly are guaranteed, in line with international law, and that credible allegations of unlawful use of force against protesters are promptly and thoroughly investigated.

