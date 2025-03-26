Migrant Deaths In Asia Hit Record High In 2024, UN Data Reveals

By Vibhu Mishra

25 March 2025

This represents a staggering 59 per cent increase from the 1,584 deaths recorded in 2023, highlighting the worsening dangers faced by people on the move.

“No one should lose their life in pursuit of safety or a better future,” said Iori Kato, IOM Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

“Every life lost on migration routes in Asia, or anywhere else, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for safe and regular migration pathways – these are preventable tragedies.”

Rohingya, Afghans most at risk

The spike in migrant deaths was primarily linked to two of the region’s most vulnerable populations: the minority Muslim Rohingya fleeing Myanmar and Afghans escaping conflict and instability.

“The increase in deaths across Asia of people fleeing conflict and persecution in the region is of grave concern,” Mr. Kato said.

In 2024, at least 1,517 Afghan migrants lost their lives while in transit – up 39 per cent from 2023.

Deaths among Rohingya migrants more than doubled, reaching 889 compared to 436 the previous year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On 5 August 2024 alone, over 150 people were reportedly killed by artillery fire while attempting to cross the Naf River from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

IOM also highlighted that the risks facing migrants extended beyond conflict-related violence. Many are vulnerable to perilous conditions en route, including overcrowded and unsafe boats, abuse by smugglers and extreme weather conditions.

Crisis of missing migrants

Lack of identification of migrants was also a major concern, with over 1,000 of those who died in 2024 unidentified. Among the documented deaths, 1,086 were men, 205 were women, and 217 children.

“A lack of official reporting of data on missing migrants means we know our data do not fully capture the true number of lives lost during migration in Asia,” Mr. Kato said.

“And even within the records we have, so few identifying details are known, meaning there are immeasurable effects on families searching for lost relatives,” he added.

Asia’s deadly migration routes

Migration in Asia is complex, driven by economic inequality, conflict and environmental factors, worsened by climate change. However, limited legal pathways have forced many to rely on irregular and highly dangerous routes.

One of the deadliest corridors remains the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, where stateless Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants embark on treacherous sea journeys in search of refuge. Many pay smugglers for passage, only to find themselves trapped on overcrowded boats with insufficient food and water, facing violence from crew members and the risk of being turned away at their destination.

Meanwhile, overland migration routes across South and Southeast Asia – such as those from Nepal to India, or from Afghanistan and Pakistan through Iran and Turkey – also pose serious risks. Migrants frequently endure extreme environmental conditions, exploitation by traffickers, and border violence.

Sea crossings to Australia, once a significant migration route, have sharply declined in recent years due to strict border controls, according to IOM.

While official data on boat interceptions remains scarce, the closure of this route has left many stranded in transit countries with little access to healthcare, education or legal protection, increasing their vulnerability to exploitation.

© Scoop Media

