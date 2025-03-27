Pact For The Future: Countries Urged To Translate Pledges Into Action

26 March 2025

General Assembly President Philémon Yang convened the informal interactive dialogue on the implementation of the Pact for the Future, which covers five areas: sustainable development, international peace and security, science and technology, youth, and transforming global governance.

It was adopted at a UN summit in September 2024 together with two annexes – a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration for Future Generations – marking a significant step towards a renewed multilateral system.

‘A shared commitment’

“The Pact for the Future is a shared commitment to a more just, sustainable and secure world. But a promise is only meaningful when it has been translated into action,” Mr. Yang told delegates gathered in the Trusteeship Council at UN Headquarters in New York.

He recognized the complexity and unique challenges that each country will face in implementation, including least developed countries, landlocked developing countries, and small island developing states.

Mr. Yang emphasized that implementation must reflect what works best for each nation, which requires tailored approaches that consider resource restraints and capacity gaps.

“To succeed, we must build an enabling environment through smart investments and right reforms,” he said, calling for closing the resource gap, flexible trade policies, and stronger international cooperation in technical assistance, capacity-building and knowledge-sharing.

Divisions and mistrust

UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted action that has occurred since the Pact’s adoption but also the work that still lies ahead amid “a long list of challenges” that include intensifying conflicts and climate disasters.

“Geopolitical divisions and mistrust are blocking effective action, with some actively questioning the value of international cooperation and the multilateral system itself,” he said.

“Meanwhile, critical funding is being drastically cut for people in desperate need – with more reductions to come,” he warned.

Progress on peace efforts

Mr. Guterres updated on progress in four key areas, starting with peace and security. He said the Pact represents a commitment to strengthen tools to prevent and address conflict and ensure that UN peace efforts respond to new and emerging threats.

In this regard, he noted progress on a review of all Peace Operations, as requested in the agreement.

“The review will be an opportunity to help adapt peace operations to today’s realities, and ensure they’re guided by clear and sequenced mandates that are realistic and achievable – with viable exit strategies and transition plans,” he said.

“It will also recognize the limitations of our operations where there is little or no peace to keep,” he added.

Fairer financial system

Turning next to finance for development, Mr. Guterres said the UN has been working closely with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to follow-up on action points in the Pact regarding improvements to the international financial system.

“Developing countries must be represented fairly in the governance of the very institutions they depend on,” he said.

The Secretary-General also has established an expert group to identify practical steps for action on debt.

“At the same time, we will continue advocating to increase the lending capacity of Multilateral Development Banks, making them bigger and bolder,” he said.

“This includes both stretching their balance sheets and recapitalization. And we must ensure that concessional finance is deployed where it is most needed.”

Meanwhile, the UN will also continue pushing forward on other priorities outlined in the Pact, including disarmament commitments around nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, lethal autonomous weapons and the growing weaponization of outer space.

Focus on youth

Mr. Guterres was adamant the international community must deliver for young people and generations to come.

He said progress is being made towards establishing a Youth Investment Platform to ensure that national funding mechanisms and investment platforms are focused on the needs of young people.

The UN is also developing core principles to strengthen youth engagement across its work, while the Declaration on Future Generations looks to those yet to be born.

The Secretary-General said that later this year he will appoint a Special Envoy for Future Generations to scale up these efforts.

Closing digital divides

His final point concerned technology, and Mr. Guterres reported that the UN is implementing the Global Digital Compact’s calls to close all digital divides and ensure everyone, everywhere, benefits from a safe and secure digital space.

Particular focus is on Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said, and a report is being developed on voluntary financing options to help countries in the Global South to harness AI for the greater good.

Furthermore, the zero draft of a resolution to establish the International Independent Scientific Panel on AI and convene a Global Dialogue on AI Governance was circulated last week.

The UN chief urged the General Assembly to act swiftly to establish the Panel, ensure AI expertise and knowledge are available to all countries, and support the Global Dialogue.

UN taking action

Mr. Guterres added that as the UN pushes for these priorities, the global body is also improving the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations, in line with the Pact.

“We’re already seeing results: from speeding-up disaster assessments in the Asia-Pacific, to strengthening social security programmes in Malawi, to consolidating Information Technology functions across the UN System,” he said.

The Secretary-General stressed that this work must continue “especially in light of the funding challenges we face,” underlining the need for support.

