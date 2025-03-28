Biological Weapons ‘must Not Only Be Unthinkable But Also Impossible’

26 March 2025

26 March marks the 50th anniversary of the entry into force of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) – the first multilateral disarmament treaty to ban an entire category of weapons of mass destruction.

Secretary-General António Guterres hailed the Convention as a cornerstone of international peace and security, having contributed for over five decades to “collective efforts to reject the use of disease as a weapon.”

Today, 188 countries are party to the convention, which effectively prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use of biological and toxin weapons.

The BWC stands as a safeguard, ensuring that advances in biology and biotechnology are used solely for “peaceful purposes” – and not to trigger artificial epidemics that threaten us all.

Disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu told Member States in Geneva that the BWC “remains a testament to the conscience of humankind”. Yet as technology evolves, so too do potential risks.

Strengthening the convention

“We must ensure the instruments of the 20th century can respond to today’s global 21st century challenges,” stressed Ms. Nakamitsu.

In his message, the Secretary-General urged all States parties to actively participate in the Working Group on Strengthening the BWC – which verifies compliance, capacity-building and assistance – and called on the Group to accelerate its efforts in this milestone year.

“These efforts reinforce the commitment in the Pact for the Future, adopted at the United Nations last year, for all countries to pursue a world free of biological weapons,” he said.

Call for universal adherence

While the vast majority of UN Member States have joined the convention, nine countries remain outside.

The Secretary-General called on those governments to ratify the treaty without delay.

The UN disarmament affairs office, UNODA, is working to support the convention’s implementation – especially in Africa where it has engaged 100 young scientists through the Youth for Biosecurity Fellowship in the last five years.

“Together, let us stand united against biological weapons,” said the Secretary-General.

Barrier to misuse

As the world grapples with new global health challenges and geopolitical uncertainty, the BWC remains a vital barrier against the misuse of science.

Reinforcing it, said the UN chief, is essential to prevent biological weapons from ever being used again – whether in conflict, acts of terror, or by accident.

“Let’s use this occasion to...recognise that the use of biological weapons must not only be unthinkable but also impossible,” concluded Ms. Nakamitsu.

