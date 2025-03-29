World Vision New Zealand Launches Urgent Appeal To Help Children Affected By Myanmar Earthquake

World Vision New Zealand is launching an urgent appeal to help children and communities in central Myanmar who have been affected by the massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake yesterday, which shook buildings as far away as Thailand, Laos, Bangladesh, China and Vietnam, shattering lives and leaving destruction in its wake.

In Myanmar, the quakes brought down homes, government buildings, a Buddhist monastery, stores, and damaged hospitals, schools, roads and other infrastructure. It has been difficult to establish the death and injury toll in Myanmar’s worst hit areas due to poor communications following the quake.

Dr Kyi Minn, National Director of World Vision International Myanmar, says:

"Central Myanmar has been hit by several very large earthquakes, with one registering at least 7.7. The area affected is populated and likely to be heavily impacted by this magnitude of the quake. We are trying to establish with staff in the area what exactly has happened and stand ready to respond as the scale and location of this disaster becomes clearer.

“We are particularly worried about children who may have been travelling to school at the time of the earthquake and now maybe trapped under rubble and separated from parents. Our immediate priority is ensuring access to food, shelter, clean water, and healthcare to those who have been impacted.”

“Our staff in the capital Yangon felt the quake, as did our staff in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. We are deeply concerned for the impact that this quake will have had on children and families. Our staff are trained in disaster responses and have mobilised to find out exactly what is needed. Please pray for the survivors of this quake and our staff,"

International aid agency, World Vision, is on the ground in Myanmar and preparing to respond to the devastation caused by theearthquake that has hit Sagaing, Myanmar.

Grant Bayldon, National Director of World Vision New Zealand, says: “In just seconds, homes, schools, and hospitals were reduced to rubble. Families fled into the streets. Children were separated from their loved ones. The devastation is overwhelming.

“We are calling for urgent donations to get children and communities in Myanmar the support that they so desperately need during this incredibly difficult situation. Our teams are already there on the ground, but to be able to help, they need supplies of clean water, food and shelter. That’s where we need your help - your love can show children that even in the darkest moments, someone still sees them. Believes in them.”

Swe Nyein, Communications manager for World Vision International Myanmar, shared that people on the ground feel extremely unsafe, with many fearing another earthquake will hit soon.

“There are concerns that a nearby dam may break, and we are worried about a possibility of another earthquake.”

World Vision is at work in local communities, equipping trusted partners, listening to families, and delivering life-saving supplies. Donations are needed to support this work and to ensure that children receive nourishing food to ease their hunger; families have safe drinking water; survivors can find emergency shelter, protection and comfort.

World Vision International Myanmar (WVIM) has activated its business continuity and contingency plans and is fully implementing them. All World Vision staff in Myanmar are accounted for, and the security team is closely monitoring the situation. The NGO is deeply concerned about the well-being of affected children and families.

World Vision has committed twenty per cent of its Area Programme's existing funds to provide humanitarian assistance in target areas. The aid agency is in close communication with Community-Based Organisations to conduct initial assessments and determine urgent needs on the ground.

Emergency aid will be critical in the days and months ahead to provide desperately needed support to children and communities in Myanmar.

To donate to the appeal, visit worldvision.org.nz/myanmar-give

