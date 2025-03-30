UNFPA Myanmar Mobilizes Rapid Response Following Devastating Earthquake

29 March, 2025, Yangon, Myanmar – Following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar, particularly affecting Mandalay, Sagaing, Magway, Bago, the North Eastern Shan states, and the Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, is urgently working with partners and local communities to assess critical needs and deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to affected populations, particularly women and girls.

UNFPA is actively participating in rapid assessment missions in coordination with UN agencies, humanitarian partners, local authorities and community-based organizations. Early assessments highlight significant damage to health facilities, the displacement of communities, and the disruption of essential services, including sexual and reproductive healthcare. The earthquake significantly worsens an already severe humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, intensifying the needs of more than 3.5 million internally displaced persons, many of whom are vulnerable women and girls.

“In emergencies like this, women and girls face increased risks, from compromised access to life-saving maternal healthcare to heightened risk of gender-based violence, " said Mr. Jaime Nadal Roig, UNFPA Representative for Myanmar. “UNFPA is committed to supporting relief efforts, placing the well-being of women and girls, including pregnant women, mothers, and adolescents, at the heart of our humanitarian response efforts."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

UNFPA's response will prioritize delivering life-saving reproductive health services, distributing dignity kits and essential female hygiene and safety items to affected women and girls, and strengthening gender-based violence protection, including mental health and psychosocial support services. UNFPA will also support health facilities in resuming essential maternal and newborn healthcare services.

"Our thoughts are with all those who have suffered immense loss during the devastating earthquake,” Mr. Nadal Roig added. “We stand with affected communities and are working tirelessly with partners to ensure they receive the support they urgently need.”

UNFPA remains committed to working closely with vulnerable communities and humanitarian partners to alleviate suffering and provide lifesaving services to women and girls in the aftermath of this crisis.

© Scoop Media

