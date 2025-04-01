World’s Top Butchers From 14 Nations Go Knife-to-Knife In Paris

Today, over 80 of the world’s top butchers from 14 nations went head-to-head at the World Butchers’ Challenge in Paris, in a battle to be crowned the world’s best and claim the coveted Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy.

In front of a crowd of 3500 fans, including supporters who travelled from as far as New Zealand, the teams competed in a gruelling three-hour showdown—demonstrating speed, technique, and creativity under pressure.

World Butchers’ Challenge Head Judge David Lishman reflected on the day:

“It’s been an emotional but triumphant day for many teams. Our butchers pushed themselves to the absolute limit - both physically and mentally. To see record crowds cheering them on has been phenomenal. My hat goes off to every single competitor who left nothing on the butchers’ block today. It’s going to be a tight finish for the trophy.”

The winning team will be awarded the coveted Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy at a Gala dinner on Tuesday 1 April at the iconic Paradis Latin in Paris, France.

