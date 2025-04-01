Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World’s Top Butchers From 14 Nations Go Knife-to-Knife In Paris

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 7:49 pm
Press Release: World Butchers Challenge

Today, over 80 of the world’s top butchers from 14 nations went head-to-head at the World Butchers’ Challenge in Paris, in a battle to be crowned the world’s best and claim the coveted Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy.

In front of a crowd of 3500 fans, including supporters who travelled from as far as New Zealand, the teams competed in a gruelling three-hour showdown—demonstrating speed, technique, and creativity under pressure.

World Butchers’ Challenge Head Judge David Lishman reflected on the day:

“It’s been an emotional but triumphant day for many teams. Our butchers pushed themselves to the absolute limit - both physically and mentally. To see record crowds cheering them on has been phenomenal. My hat goes off to every single competitor who left nothing on the butchers’ block today. It’s going to be a tight finish for the trophy.”

The winning team will be awarded the coveted Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy at a Gala dinner on Tuesday 1 April at the iconic Paradis Latin in Paris, France.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from World Butchers Challenge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 
 
 