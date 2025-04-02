Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Seif Magango On Pardoning Of Guinean Former President

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 12:13 pm
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 1 April 2025

The decision to grant a presidential pardon to former Guinea President Moussa Dadis Camara, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail in connection with a stadium massacre in 2009, raises serious concerns about the interim authorities’ respect for due process and the rule of law, and disregards the rights of victims to effective remedies. It should be voided.

The pardon undermines national judicial proceedings and contravenes international human rights principles that emphasize the right of victims to effective remedies and the obligation of States to protect and ensure human rights and combat impunity.

Camara was convicted last year of crimes against humanity for the killing by security forces of over 150 people at an opposition rally at a stadium in the capital Conakry in September 2009.

