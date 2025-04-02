One Third Of Population In Myanmar Requires Humanitarian Support, Following Devastating Earthquake

Global humanitarian organisation, World Vision, is warning that children left homeless and separated from family following the recent earthquake in Myanmar are at increased risk of abuse and exploitation.

Last Saturday, central Myanmar was rocked by a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which shook buildings as far away as Thailand, Laos, Bangladesh, China and Vietnam. The reported death toll is currently in the thousands.

In the hardest-hit areas of Mandalay, Sagaing, Nay Pyi Taw, and parts of southern Shan State, many people are sleeping outdoors and fearing aftershocks and further building collapses. Thousands have been left homeless, while also struggling to access clean water, sanitation, and essential services.

The earthquake has worsened an already severe humanitarian crisis in Myanmar where nearly half the population were living in poverty and more than 3.5 million people were internally displaced.

Grant Bayldon, National Director of World Vision New Zealand, says the earthquake is a devastating blow for struggling children and families in Myanmar.

“This is a crisis on top of a crisis. Prior to this earthquake children and communities in Myanmar were already suffering greatly. After the quake, their suffering is immense. They are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance - not only to support them with their immediate needs, but to ensure that they have the capacity and capability to rebuild following the devastation this quake has delivered.”

World Vision Myanmar’s National Director Dr Kyi Minn says as always children are the most at risk when disaster strikes.

“Children in disaster-stricken areas are among the most vulnerable. In Myanmar, these children were already exposed to numerous hardships. Now, many are homeless, and some have been separated from their families, putting them at greater risk of abuse.”

Dr Minn says right now emergency response efforts are focused on addressing the urgent needs of affected communities, but child protection must also be a top priority.

“Conflict, natural disasters and other emergencies expose children to increased risk of violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect. Sadly, there are some people who will prey on this increased vulnerability and take advantage of children at a time when they most need support and protection.

“Children are in danger of potential injury and even death. Girls are particularly at risk as the threat of gender-based violence increases. As a child-focused organisation, the safety and protection of children is World Vision’s main priority and will be central in our response to this emergency.”

World Vision has launched a rapid assessment of the hardest-hit areas in the Mandalay region and has begun distributing essential aid, including food, clean water, and temporary shelters. The organisation is also working to provide healthcare, sanitation, and mental health support for affected children and their families.

“It is critical that children return to a sense of normalcy as soon as possible. They need safe homes, access to education, and protection from the risks of child labour, early marriage, and other forms of abuse and exploitation. We must act urgently to ensure that children are safe and have the opportunity to rebuild their lives, so they can enjoy the bright futures they deserve,” says Dr Minn.

World Vision aims to support 500,000 people, including 200,000 children, with a $5 million dollar response in the most affected areas and is urging the international community to mobilise resources for both immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts.

Bayldon says more funding is crucial if we are to ensure vulnerable children and families are supported for a sustainable recovery.

To donate to the appeal, visit worldvision.org.nz/myanmar-give

© Scoop Media

